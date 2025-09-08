Submissions are open on a rolling basis for longer short stories, which we publish along with an interview with the author about their craft and the story.

Min word count: 2,000

Max word count: 5,000

Submission fee: £8

Writer compensation: £35

There is no theme but please read the stories we have previously published to get a feel for what we like.

Submit to Short Story Spotlight

All submissions must be sent through Submittable and we cannot accept email submissions. Anything sent via email will not be read.

Please submit no more than one story per category in each submission period. If you are submitting to more than one category then each submission must be made separately and the submission fee paid each time.

Please use a legible, easy-to-read font of 12pt or 14pt.

All submissions must be previously unpublished (never published in print or online, including a personal blog) and in .doc, .docx, or .pdf format ONLY.

Simultaneous submissions are fine but please withdraw your submission via Submittable if it is accepted elsewhere.