Even when he’d been too young to know what’s what, Lennie knew the nights of the Goose Fair were special. There was a fizz about, like a bottle of ginger beer stopped by a thumb. Lampposts lit the dusky streets like stage lights, and the whole city was up on its toes, prize fighter ready, a little wildness in the smoky air.

And there she was, sleek and silvery in the dusk, resting at the kerb. Lennie leaned against the gate and drank her in. She was all his. A Royal Enfield Model G. She’d cost him an arm and a leg, but he’d no regrets. Bought off an older man at the depot he’d trusted not to gip him. The curve of her carburettor gleamed, and he stretched his arms up high for the sheer glory of her.

He spotted his mam coming up the hill before she saw him. It pained him to see she had to stop halfway up. He jogged down the slope and scooped the string bags out of her hands.

“Oh, hello love, I thought you’d be off to the fair.”

“Waited for you, didn’t I? Sell any Hoovers today?”

“Not today, but a few ladies came in for a look.”

Her breath came out ragged.

“Stop a bit longer, Mam, have a rest.”

“I’m a’right, love. Just want to get home and put me feet up.”

“All right, but tek it slow. I’ve made you a bit of dinner.”

“Have you, son?”

“Just a bit of pork pie and lettuce and hard-boiled egg. It’s on a plate in the pantry. And I put a brew on.”

“Oh bless you, Lennie.”

He opened the front door for her and helped her up the step.

“Thanks love. I’m all right, honest I am. It’s just that hill.”

“Bloody buggering hill.”

She smiled as she hung her coat on a peg. “Don’t be so soft. Now get on with you. And be careful on that bike.”

“I will. I’ll not be late.”

“You stop as long as you want. I don’t want Jean Seagrove saying I’ve got you round my apron strings.”

“She’d never.”

“Oh, I think she would, love.”

Mr. Seagrove came out to admire the Enfield. He was ex-Navy, broad-shouldered with a tight little moustache[FM1] . Lennie always wondered if it prickled Mrs. Seagrove in the curve between her nose and mouth, but more as like, they never kissed any more. He’d often noticed married people acting more like brother and sister, like love came down to dishpans and coal scuttles and pounds, shillings, and pence in the end. Yet he remembered his parents kissing when he was a lad before the war, before his dad was called up to load ammo into Hurricanes and Spitfires. Lennie would come in a room and find them, their faces tilted different ways, his dad giving his mam’s bottom a squeeze and her quick shriek like a jungle bird.

Mrs. Seagrove was knitting in a chair by the fire. As the men came in, she stabbed her needles into her wool and stood up. “Come and sit here, Len. Pardon my curlers. Will you have a cup of tea?”

“I’ll not, thanks, Mrs. S. I’ve just had me dinner.”

“How’s yer mam, duck? On the mend from the operation?”

“Aye, she’s back at work now.”

“Aw, that’s grand. How ever did you manage with it just being you and her?”

“Actually, me Antie came to stop wi’ us for a bit. I’d have managed it all mysen, but I couldn’t take time off work, and there were my classes to think of.”

“Of course, love. I expect she was glad of her sister for all the bits she wouldn’t want her lad to see.”

He’d seen enough for all that – blood seeping through the wrapped-up sanitary napkins in the wastepaper bin, the livid rope of her scar. When his aunt had shouted for his help to lift his mother out of the bath, he’d come running up the stairs two at a time, not looking, just slipped an arm under his mam’s wet armpits and hoisted her up. His aunt flung a towel over her naked body but not before he’d seen the loose pancakes of her breasts and the dark fist of fur between her legs.

“She’s right as rain now, Mrs. S. I’ll tell her you were asking after her.”

“You do that, duck.”

While Jean got herself ready – whyever did girls take so long? – he sat across from Mr. Seagrove who was fiddling with his pipe like always.

“So how you going on, lad?”

“A’right. Grand in actual fact.”

“Our Jean says you got a promotion.”

“Aye, I did.”

He twisted his mouth till his face felt odd from the inside. It was the trial of his life right now not to let anyone see how good he felt about his prospects. Mustn’t seem too cocky. But he was keen to show this man he was going somewhere, that he was worthy to be a son-in-law. Not yet of course, but maybe one day.

Mr. Seagrove pulled wispy shreds out of his tobacco pouch and stuffed them into the bowl of his pipe. “Do you see yourself staying wi’ Post Office Telephone?”

“Happen I might. Depends on evening classes.”

“Oh aye? What are you studying?”

Jean came in and stood behind her father’s chair. Lennie noticed she was wearing a pale blue blouse that he’d mentioned before that he liked.

“Mathematics and science mostly. It’s hard, but I do all right. There’s a deal of homework though. Not much time for fun.”

Mrs. Seagrove looked up from the pouffe where she was perched. “Except for Goose Fair.”

“Aye, can’t miss t’fair.”

Lennie let himself meet Jean’s eye. “Hello there. All right?”

“Yes thanks. Will we be making a move then?”

“Aye, right enough.”

He unfolded himself out of the low armchair. Mr. Seagrove laid his pipe in an ashtray and stood up to see them off. “You go easy on that bike of yours, lad. I want my lass back in one piece.”

“I will, Mr. S. I’ll ride like a little old lady.”

“You do that.”

Lennie saw Jean struggling with her cardigan and helped her put it on, his knuckles brushing her bare arm. On the doorstep, Mr. Seagrove sniffed the air. “Nice night for it.”

Lennie walked Jean down the Seagroves’ path to where the Enfield leaned against the fence like a starlet with one hip canted and felt as he often did, like he would do and see things unknown to the likes of Mr. and Mrs. Seagrove, and he began to feel wistful as if he were already far away from here.

The ride to the Forest was everything he hoped for, the mild night air in his face as they zipped along the boulevards, Jean’s hands round his waist, her legs warm on the backs of his thighs. He buzzed with desire, excitement, wanting to kiss her, wanting to ride into the Tunnel of Love and slip his hand under that baby blue blouse. He could almost feel the shell of her brassiere and the warmth underneath, the teasing point of her nipple in his palm. When they got off the bike and she put up her hands to smooth down her hair, he had to turn away and light a fag till he had himself under control.

The thump and scream and clash of the fair shook the ground, rising through the soles of his feet to his scalp. The lights turned Jean’s face orange, pink and violet. “Stay close,” he said, taking her arm as they plunged into the jostle and bellow of the crowd. A man crashed against Lennie’s shoulder and he turned to protest, but there was Jean, warm and fragrant by his side, and he forgot about it in an instant.

“What do you want to do first off?” he shouted over the din, and she pointed to the Cake Walk so he threw away his cigarette and got the tickets. They stepped on, his hands on her waist, her face turned up laughing to his, lights gleaming on her front teeth. Then to the swing boats where she screamed herself hoarse and clung to him as they climbed down, her legs all of a wobble. He pulled her closer, trying to take his time but longing to kiss her upturned peachy mouth.

They drifted to the stalls where Lennie knocked off five of the six coconuts. Jean was delighted with the large stuffed tiger he won for her, but he was annoyed with himself for missing the last one after all his years of cricket. He bought her a long amber stick of barley sugar and a cup of winkles for himself, and they moved to the edge of the crowd where they could hear themselves think.

“How can you eat those things?” she asked with a shudder. The brine of the winkles was strong in his mouth, and he glimpsed the delicious orange of her tongue. “How can you eat that thing? It’s like a bowl of sugar on a stick.”

“Mmm,” she said, eyes half-closed with pleasure, and he’d have kissed her then and there if she hadn’t flung her hand up to greet a friend, the tiger slipping from under her arm onto the grass. “Doris!”

“Hello, me duck. It’s a grand night for the fair. Who’s this then?”

“This is Lennie.”

He wiped his hand on his trousers and held it out to shake hers. She was a big girl with a high colour, and brashness came off her like steam from an iron.

“Lennie eh? So what’s your game, Len?”

“Not so sure as I have a game.”

“Oh, you do. All men do, and it’s usually the same one, eh Jean?”

Jean sucked her barley sugar. “Don’t talk daft, Doris. Are you going on all right?”

“Can’t complain. Had a bit of a do at our house last week, but it’s nowt to mention.”

“What sort of a do?”

“Well, me mam would kill me for telling you, but I know you’ll not blab. It’s me dad, he’s run off.”

“He never! Where’s he gone?”

“Mam doesn’t know. He left a note on kitchen table. Scarpered wi’ all their savings.”

“Oh Doris, your poor mam.”

Lennie shifted from one foot to the other, looking up at the helter skelter rising like a lighthouse above the Forest. Jean glanced at him and put a hand on Doris’s arm. “I am sorry, duck.”

“It’s no good bothering about it. Life goes on.”

“Aye, it does. Maybe I’ll see you at the tram stop of a morning.”

“Happen you will. Ta-ra for now, duck. Ta-ra, Len.”

Doris walked away on exaggerated tiptoe so her stilettos wouldn’t snag in the grass. Jean looked up at Lennie. “I hope she didn’t upset you.”

“Me? Don’t be so soft.”

“I just meant about your dad and all.”

“I know what you meant.” Why wouldn’t she just leave it alone? It isn’t as if he needed reminding his dad was a good for nothing.

She frowned. “I only asked.”

Sucked to a point, the barley sugar looked like a tiny spear in her hand. With a flick of her wrist, she tossed it towards the nearest bin, which overflowed onto the dusty ground, and bent to retrieve the tiger. Lennie threw his empty winkle cup down. “Shall we do dodgems next?”

She came willingly enough, clutching the tiger to her chest, but he sensed she was watching him, and it didn’t suit him to be watched. As they queued, he lit another cigarette, but he’d barely smoked half of it before they reached the head of the queue, and he had to stub it out on the entrance gate. He helped Jean into a bright red car and squeezed in beside her, and, with a lurch they were off, his hands on the wheel swinging them every which way, Jean laughing out loud as he rammed the barrier, jerking their heads back. As he drove straight for the other cars, she shrieked, “I can’t look!” He felt her brassiere jut against his arm and her sugary breath on his face and began to feel better.

Afterwards, after the long shrieking spiral down the helter skelter and a gentle turn on the roundabout, the horses moving beneath them like dolphins, his good humour was restored, and as he and Jean strolled through the crowd, looking around with eager eyes, he decided now was the time to suggest the Tunnel of Love. Because of how close she’d held his arm all evening, he felt sure she’d say yes, felt sure this was about to be the start of something. His restless cock stirred, and once again he had to turn away from her to light a cigarette. As he was shaking out the match, he looked up, and there was his father, with that woman on his arm.

It had been three years, except for one glimpse from the bus when Lennie was on his way to the depot. His dad had shrunk into himself a bit, hair sparser on top, bigger glasses with black rims. And there was the woman, holding onto his arm like she had a right. Taller than him, nice-looking but not in a tarty way like he’d expected. His dad saw him then, shock skittering across his face. He stopped dead, and she, the woman, was jerked to a halt.

At Lennie’s elbow, Jean said, “Isn’t that…?”

There was nothing for it. He and his father walked towards each other, in the gaudy howl and swing of the fair, two men advancing, their women by their sides.

“Hello, son.”

His dad had to raise his voice to be heard. Lennie just nodded. He stared coldly at the woman, starting from her shiny shoes, speckled with grass, and up over her raincoat to the bright silk scarf tied loosely at her neck. There were creases in the corners of her eyes and crescents from her nose to her mouth. Not a young ’un then. Her eyes met his steadily, no wavering, no apology, solid and real and complicated.

His dad took off his hat and spoke to Jean. “Hello, my dear.”

She ducked her head behind Lennie’s arm.

“I’m that glad to have run into you, son. How’ve you been?”

“Fat lot you care.”

“Now then, that’s not true. Didn’t you get my letters?”

“Burned ’em.”

At first, he’d kept them under the mattress but then thought better of it and hidden them deep inside his work satchel where his mam would never think to look.

“Ah lad. I wish you’d not done that. I know you think badly of me and you’ve a right, but it’s not all black and white, you know.”

“Oh, it isn’t, is it? I’d like to know who ran off and left us.”

He must have shouted because the people in the queue for the Tunnel of Love were staring like they were watching a play. His father frowned, turning his hat in his hands. “It’s not like you think. I never wanted to leave you.”

Lennie drew fiercely on his cigarette, turning his head away towards the dark silhouetted trees at the far edge of the Forest. His dad moved closer. “Remember how I’d bowl to you in the back garden when you were little? And how we used to fish over near Trent Bridge?”

“What’s that got to do wi’ anything?” Lennie heard how his voice sounded, the wavering of it, and the anger was a hot swirl of sparks inside him. “You made Mam ill, that’s what you did. Running off like that. All her strength’s been knocked for six and it’s all your fault. And that woman’s.” He was pointing now at both of them, scattering ash. “I tek care of her now. We don’t need you. So you can ruddy well bugger off and leave us alone.”

Walking away, Len felt rather than heard footsteps behind him and turned. His dad’s face was red from his chin right up to where his fading hairline began. “You listen to me. You think she’s so perfect? Well, she’s not. Say the name Ted Collins to her and see what she has to say for herself then. You do that, son. You might just get a surprise. C’mon, Gladys.”

His father strode off, the woman glancing back, eyes wide and yellow in the lights. Lennie stood among the screams and clash and clang, his heart juddering like a damaged piston.

Jean touched his arm. “What do you think he means, Len?”

“Nothing. He means nothing.” He dropped the cigarette and crushed it with his shoe. “Tek no notice. It’s all bluster. He’s the bad one, he’s the one who left her in the lurch.”

She tipped her head sideways, a dark line between her brows. “But duck, he must have meant summat.”

He knew then she wouldn’t leave it, she wanted the story, the twist and natter of it.

“What’s it to you, I’d like to know?”

And he started walking away, back towards the edge of the Forest where the Enfield waited, crouched on her haunches.

“Where are you going?”

“We’re not stopping.”

Her frown deepened. “Half a minute. It’s not just down to you whether we stop or not.”

She faced him, the tiger under one arm, her feet apart on the tussocky grass. He’d lost all desire to kiss her. “It is if you want a lift home.”

“I’d be thankful if you’d stop bossing me around. I can go home wi’ Doris.”

“Ye’ll never find her in all this.”

“I shall, you’ll see.”

He drew a breath and looked down at the candy floss sticks, fish and chip wrappers, the orange peel, stippled and sickly. A balloon drifted past and bobbled to a halt against the side of a tent.

“I’ll help you find her if you like.”

“You needn’t trouble.”

“Then you can please yourself,” he said, fumbling in his shirt pocket for his cigarettes.

She walked off but then turned back, and he realised how badly he’d gone wrong by how she spoke, low and quiet, almost like she wasn’t angry at all.

“Don’t you dare be coming round ours saying ‘so sorry, Jean, I don’t know what I was thinking, Jean.’ We’re finished. I should like to know why you think you’re so special, too la-di-dah for the likes of me, just because yer mam thinks you’re the living end. You’re nothing but a cocky lad from Sherwood, Len Pilkington, and you’ll live and die here, just like the rest of us.”

Under a single lamp, his mam sat by the fire darning a hole in the seat of his overalls. He threw himself into the other chair and put his socked feet on the fender.

“How was it then, love?”

“A’right.”

She looked up. “What’s up?”

A shake of his head, like a spasm. He didn’t want to tell, but he could never help himself. “I saw our dad with that woman.”

She looked back down at the darn and bit off her thread. “You didn’t give him the satisfaction of speaking, I hope.”

Coal shifted in the grate.

“No. Course not.”

She put her hands on the arms of her chair and pushed herself to her feet. “That’s all right then. The pot’s fresh, and I’ll mek you a bit of cheese on toast just as you like it.”

He watched her leave the room, treading on the worn-down backs of her slippers. She’d changed since her operation, and he’d grown used to it, but now it came back to him how she’d been in the war years when his dad was away. Nights round the piano with the neighbours when Mr. Collins from number 14 would put his arm round her waist. And other times when Mr. Collins would come by himself, bearing scotch, when Mam would send Len up to bed early with a hot water bottle, which grew cold as he lay awake, listening to their laughter rising through the floor. But the next morning she’d cook Len’s breakfast same as always before he went off to school and before she caught the bus to the showroom, and everything would be just as it should be. There’d be no harm in asking her about Ted Collins, none at all. And he absolutely would. Not now, of course, not when she was cosy by the fire after a hard day. He’d not let his dad spoil that for her along with everything else. But he’d ask her one day for certain. He’d ask her what his dad meant. Because he’d really like to know. One day.

Author: Fiona J. Mackintosh is a Scottish-American author. Her flash fiction collection, The Yet Unknowing World, was published in 2021, and her novel, Ancestral Virgins, is forthcoming in 2026. Her short stories have been finalists in the Cairde Word, Colm Toíbín, Bristol, Galley Beggar, Exeter, and Fish Short Story Prizes.

