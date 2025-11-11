Today-You is walking the chalk ridge at Hughenden. Today-You is clocking the exposed white-lime bones of the land, tangled through with the limbs of ancient forest. Today-You is sitting on the flinty path, carefully loosening your own limbs from those bones. Today-You is enjoying swelter-heat, while kites reach and tack in the molten air. Today-You is remembering nightshade in this spot, where none now grows. Today-You is observing the gracile resilience of magenta willowherb. Today-You is bubble-wrapping these things to store in your heart.

Before-You is kicking off your shoes to lie in a Chiltern meadow, pillowy with June-high grasses. Before-You is kissing a boy born from these calcareous hills. Before-You is tangling your roots with his chalk-down soil, ensnared by the candy-stripe beauty of field bindweed. Before-You is hearing bush-crickets lullaby lazy to Roman snails. Before-You is being seduced by the purple promise of bramble-fruit. Before-You is envying the unfettered circling of kites, oblivious to your boy-raptor’s nightshade entering your veins.

Tomorrow-You is remembering Before-You and Today-You. Tomorrow-You is eyeing the trackside as the train pulls towards London, cutting your Chiltern bonds. Tomorrow-You is detangling tethers of bindweed and briar, paining as the nightshade leaves your veins. Tomorrow-You is counting kites, as Before-You and Today-You did daily for six long years. Tomorrow-You is still wondering, do they represent freedom or threat? Tomorrow-You is watching a fox cub dart to a back-garden den, certain of the kites’ meaning for him. Tomorrow-You is saluting the ubiquitous honour-guard of trackside willowherb that connects you to here and to everywhere; tall and resolute, unbound to place, rooting wherever.

Author: Jo Clark makes stuff up.

