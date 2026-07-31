“Do you actually believe you’re a witch?”



Ramona wished she was. She’d turn the HR woman into a mosquito and become a hero for slapping her.



“No, I don’t believe I am a witch.”



“Then what did you mean here when you said that you would use your ‘witchy gifts to know what is happening’?”

“I meant intuition.”

“Why didn’t you say that?”

Truly? Because humor let people hear things they would otherwise report to HR. Because it kept them engaged. Mostly, because I thought with everyone’s reading level several years below where it should be, schools would have more to do than comb through all my emails.

“Because ‘intuition’ sounds like a TED Talk. Witches have consequences.”

“And why would you prefer them to be scared?”

“They act better when there’s a consequence.”

“Alright, well what about here, when you say ‘I also have the voice in my head that tells me bad things’?”

Her eyes widened—dramatic, performative.

“Self-doubt?”

“So to clarify, you don’t have voices in your head that tell you bad things?”

Ramona wanted to tell her she should be grateful the voices in her own head had enough sense to keep her out of jail—but she didn’t want to bring the police into this.

The questions kept coming, but Ramona stopped answering them out loud. After a while, the voice stopped sounding like language and started sounding like fluorescent lighting: buzzing, piercing, making everyone look slightly unwell.

She had liked the job once, but this was just a fancy coffin. Endless meetings about professionalism while she tried to undo years of damage—neglect, pills, head injuries, whatever counted as normal now.

She was the result of it. Italian brain rot: loud, self-sacrificing, inherited, perfected.

She spent so long resenting her mother for making martyrdom look hereditary that she forgot inheritance doesn’t require permission. Oedipus Ramona. Not wanting her mother’s life, but living it anyway. She avoided having kids so it wouldn’t happen that way. Sharpened her tongue and side eye to keep useless people at bay.

And then she chose a job where, every September, she practiced putting herself last for 120 new humans.

Professionally.

She used to joke that she’d die at her desk. Now the walls felt closer. The air thinner.

She could have begged to keep her job, but it made just as much sense to beg for a cement bathing suit to swim in.

She muttered something in low pig Latin, just enough to make them question it, and rolled her eyes back for less than two seconds.

“No, I’m fine. Thank you for the opportunity.”

She waved and left the office, leaving everyone frozen in place.

She had two months of paid leave to figure out what came next.

And for the first time in forty years, she might finally belong to herself.

Author: Gina Nobile writes fiction about systems, self-destruction, and people who mistake usefulness for love.