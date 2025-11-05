Hi!

The new year is not that far away now and I’m looking forward to the new series of monthly workshops I’m running starting in January. These are included with WestWord memberships or you can just book them individually and come along.

Novels need a different skillset than the shorter work we love to publish here. You need to sustain voice across hundreds of pages, keep track of multiple storylines, develop characters who grow and change, and maintain momentum when the finish line feels impossibly far away.

That’s what this five-month workshop series is all about. Practical tools and ideas for the big stuff, plus the deeper questions that help you stay connected to your characters voice throughout the journey.

Each workshop stands alone, so come to one or come to all five depending on what you need. Everyone with a ticket gets the replay link if you can’t make them live and they all happen at 3pm UK time and will be 1.5-2 hours long.

Why write with me? I’ve been teaching novel writing for the past decade and have helped many novels in many different genres get written and published in that time. I also ran an indie press for seven years and published several novels, as well as short story collections, and won the Most Innovative Publisher prize at the 2020 Saboteur Awards (shortlisted 2019). I’ve written two novels myself, As If I Were A River (2016) and Remember Tomorrow (2019) and a novella-in-flash, Pressure Drop (2024). I’m currently writing my third novel.

“Amanda motivates you to develop a kind of courage that takes you deep inside yourself — to the place where your characters and their stories live and breathe. — Loretta

January 4 - Novel Building Blocks 1: Plotting and Structure for Longer Work

Let’s talk about the architecture of your novel. This workshop explores plotting techniques and structural frameworks that will actually support your work from first draft to final page. Whether you’re a plotter, pantser, or somewhere in between, we’ll find methods to keep your narrative momentum strong and tied to your protagonists journey.

February 1 - Novel Building Blocks 2: Dialogue Mastery

Good dialogue does so much heavy lifting—it reveals character, advances plot, and crackles with life. We’ll dig into subtext, voice distinction, dialogue tags, and that crucial balance between what’s said and what’s left unsaid.

By the end, you’ll have tools to make your conversations work harder and feel more authentic across your entire novel.

March 1 - Novel Building Blocks 3: Worldbuilding for Novels

Whether you’re writing contemporary fiction or building a fantasy realm, your world needs to feel lived-in and real. We’ll explore how to layer in details that ground your reader without overwhelming them—from cultural systems and geography to those small, telling moments that make your world breathe.

Your setting should do more than provide backdrop. Let’s make it work for your story.

April 5 - Novel Building Blocks 4: Creating Memorable Characters

Characters who feel real, who surprise us, who drive the story forward—that’s what we’re after. We’ll work on developing complex, contradictory, compelling people. We’ll explore character arcs, motivation, backstory integration, and how to balance a cast across hundreds of pages while keeping everyone distinct.

Because readers remember great characters long after they’ve forgotten the plot.

May 3 - Novel Building Blocks 5: Revision Strategies for Novel-Length Work

Revising a novel can feel overwhelming. Like, where do you even start? This workshop gives you systematic methods for tackling structural issues, character arcs, and pacing problems without losing your mind in the process.

You’ll leave with a practical roadmap for transforming your draft into something you’re proud of.

These workshops are for novel writers at any stage of their project, planning, drafting, revising, or staring at your manuscript wondering what to do next. Each session combines craft discussion, writing time and lots of time for your questions.

Hope you’ll join me!

With love,

Amanda 💙