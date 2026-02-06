One last swig to buff the jagged edges of a tattered week then five minutes to reach room twenty-six just two flights down with four sets of fifteen steps holding thirty exercise books in one hand my briefcase in the other just a routine-routine “keep to the left” is my voice of authority demanding order on the staircase as I see-hear the boys thinking ‘Jerk-off Jenkins’ ‘Junkins’ ‘Jim Beam Jenkins’ names I’ve worn used to so I weave between ascending and descending snakes of students with delightfully deft shimmies until my right foot snags on a boy’s bag strap and I know what’s happening what’s going to happen because it’s nana’s bone-china tea service again as the boy-me makes my way from lounge to kitchen with it piled up on her brass tray saying I am taking care I’m taking great care before the cat careers through my legs and in later time it’s the tray of drinks I fumble-carry across a bar in a stupor but mostly it’s me falling short or as dad said falling short of being a man so now as my weight shifts forward the books topple and chase themselves downward falling fluttering fanning as strokes of red pen over inadequate homework flash themselves to the boys throwing themselves aside and that’s the homework I marked late last night fuelled with whiskey chasers that numbed the pain of Susie leaving me that erased the gloop of insults she hurled at me over my failure to remain faithful and with just fifteen steps to go while my briefcase bounces off the eighth step I feel time freeze as all my past failures fuse themselves into the solid concrete-certainty of the eleventh step rising to meet the bridge of my nose with no time for evasive manoeuvres but the shame hits before the stair does before the warm iron-rich taste of blood before the sound of splintered bone before my briefcase opens and spills out a half bottle of bourbon that spews

peat

coloured

liquid

over

boys

shoes

and

trickles

down

the

stairs

toward a room full of students awaiting my history lesson.

Author: Jon lives in Tooting, South London from where he's been writing micro, flash and short stories for the past seven years.

Discover the story behind the story…

Leave a comment

Share