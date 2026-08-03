Hi story lovers!

It’s the first Monday of the month so it’s Monthly Micro time!

Here’s how it works:

It’s completely free. No submission fees, no Submittable forms to fill out.

It’s simple. I post a prompt on the first Monday of every month. You have a week to write a micro fiction (max 75 words) and drop it in the comments below the post (no sending them as a reply to the email as it won’t be read or included in the prize draw!). That’s it.

There’s a prize. The winner will be selected randomly from everyone who comments with a story. Everyone has an equal chance, whether it’s your first micro or your hundredth. The prize is a free ticket to the Zoom workshop of your choice (must be used within 3 months).

The winner of the July comp, selected by random number generator, is Maura Farrell, who shared this story.

“32A?” My mother, inspecting Daddy’s buddies’ bets—someone’s fiancée’s measurements—pierces my hot-pink bikini. Gash against jetty. “You ‘d contend.” I grope for my shoulder blade’s tantalizing sunburn blister. Beach chair slump. Billowing shirt. Burrowed feet. She’s back to her figures. I miss the glow of gold thong sandals, twilit summer parties. She bound the bubble tying my top. Crushed membrane. Warm smear evaporates. I can only pick. Sticky wisps on fingertips. Dried old glue.

Congratulations Maura! You win a workshop and you can see what’s coming up here.

August Prompt

SILK

A historian travels the Silk Road, an acrobat checks their silks before an important aerial display, a loom weaves curses into the material it creates, a new face cream promises skin softer than any silk, a woman wakes to find her house full of moths…Write a micro fiction (max 75 words) inspired by this prompt and share it in the comments below.

Deadline: Monday 10th August 2026

I’m really looking forward to seeing what you all create.

See you in the comments!

With love,

Amanda 💙