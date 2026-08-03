WestWord

WestWord

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Maura Farrell's avatar
Maura Farrell
12h

Thank you so much!

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Ian Coldicott's avatar
Ian Coldicott
7h

AS SMOOTH AS SILK

He was a smooth operator. A skilled pickpocket. Like a well oiled machine. He lifted her purse with a deft flick of the wrist and melted into the rush hour throng. Cool as a cucumber.

Suddenly, a commotion almost in front of her. She felt for her purse. It wasn’t there. A man was sprawled on the floor. He’d dropped her purse. Smooth as silk, sometimes clumsy as hell, he’d slipped on a banana skin.

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