Monthly Micro August 2026
It's micro writing time!
Hi story lovers!
It’s the first Monday of the month so it’s Monthly Micro time!
Here’s how it works:
It’s completely free. No submission fees, no Submittable forms to fill out.
It’s simple. I post a prompt on the first Monday of every month. You have a week to write a micro fiction (max 75 words) and drop it in the comments below the post (no sending them as a reply to the email as it won’t be read or included in the prize draw!). That’s it.
There’s a prize. The winner will be selected randomly from everyone who comments with a story. Everyone has an equal chance, whether it’s your first micro or your hundredth. The prize is a free ticket to the Zoom workshop of your choice (must be used within 3 months).
The winner of the July comp, selected by random number generator, is Maura Farrell, who shared this story.
“32A?” My mother, inspecting Daddy’s buddies’ bets—someone’s fiancée’s measurements—pierces my hot-pink bikini. Gash against jetty. “You ‘d contend.” I grope for my shoulder blade’s tantalizing sunburn blister. Beach chair slump. Billowing shirt. Burrowed feet. She’s back to her figures. I miss the glow of gold thong sandals, twilit summer parties. She bound the bubble tying my top. Crushed membrane. Warm smear evaporates. I can only pick. Sticky wisps on fingertips. Dried old glue.
Congratulations Maura! You win a workshop and you can see what’s coming up here.
August Prompt
SILK
A historian travels the Silk Road, an acrobat checks their silks before an important aerial display, a loom weaves curses into the material it creates, a new face cream promises skin softer than any silk, a woman wakes to find her house full of moths…Write a micro fiction (max 75 words) inspired by this prompt and share it in the comments below.
Deadline: Monday 10th August 2026
I’m really looking forward to seeing what you all create.
See you in the comments!
With love,
Amanda 💙
Thank you so much!
AS SMOOTH AS SILK
He was a smooth operator. A skilled pickpocket. Like a well oiled machine. He lifted her purse with a deft flick of the wrist and melted into the rush hour throng. Cool as a cucumber.
Suddenly, a commotion almost in front of her. She felt for her purse. It wasn’t there. A man was sprawled on the floor. He’d dropped her purse. Smooth as silk, sometimes clumsy as hell, he’d slipped on a banana skin.