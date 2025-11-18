Hi WestWorders,

Sorry to take so long to announce the winner of the revamped Monthly Micro comp. I was away for a week and have been sick with a cough and cold since returning.

But this morning, the random number generator picked

who responded to the Portal prompt with this story.

A Door to the Soul Mum’s house is cold; dust coats the cheese plant’s leaves. She’d never have let that happen, before, but she’s been in the hospice for weeks now. There’s a faint sound from the kitchen; a radio left on. You open the door, hit by warmth and the smell of roasting chicken. Mum’s in her stained apron, stirring gravy, face flushed. She looks up at you, beams. “You staying for dinner, love?”

Congratulations Madeleine!

Your prize is a free ticket to the workshop of your choice out of the remaining workshops we’re running in 2025. All the info on what you can choose from below. Just let me know your choice and I’ll add you to the guest list.

And if anyone else wants to join us, we’d love to see you there! Just click the workshop title to go to the ticket site and book.

Thursday 20th November 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM GMT

An hour of nonstop writing with Debbi Voisey to ignite your creativity. No overthinking. No stopping. Just writing. There’ll be a series of rapid-fire prompts, from quick word lists to instant story sparks. Some exercises will push you into unexpected ideas, others will help you unlock unique language and imagery. By the end, you’ll have pages of raw material, filled with characters, settings, conflicts, descriptions, and unexpected surprises. This workshop is included in a WestWord membership or you can pay as you go.

Saturday 22nd November 2:30 PM - 4:30 PM GMT

Curious about how to move from publishing standalone flash to a body of work? WestWord Prize judge, Kathryn Aldridge-Morris is here to break down everything you need to know about turning your stories into a collection. Through discussion and small group work, you’ll have a chance to reflect on your personal project and leave with a clearer picture of which publishing route might work best for you.

Saturday 29th November 2:30 PM - 4:30 PM GMT

Join writer Jason Mann as he guides you through how to wield setting in your storytelling. Whether it be the claustrophobic grime of a city or the wild coast of a remote land, use your landscape to drive plot, evoke emotions and create your desired atmosphere. Jason will talk about how he makes the most of Cornwall’s raw landscape, buildings and its legends in his stories then invite participants to write a short scene that makes the most of setting.

Saturday 6th December 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM GMT

Every powerful short story is built from scenes that do double duty. That is, the art of advancing your plot whilst revealing the depths of your characters. Discover techniques for seamless scene transitions that keep your readers turning pages, and explore how the right sensory details can transform ordinary moments into unforgettable experiences. Whether you’re struggling with pacing, wanting to deepen your character work, or looking to add more emotional resonance to your stories, this workshop will give you practical tools you can use immediately.

The December Monthly Micro competition will go live on Monday 1st December with a new prompt and you’ll have a week to respond with your max 75-word story to go in the draw and win a workshop ticket for events taking place in January-March 2026.

In case you missed the announcement earlier this week, we’re publishing a book in 2026! An anthology of flash fictions to raise money for St. Mungo’s — a UK charity working to help people who are homeless. All info here. Send us your stories!

With love,

Amanda 💙