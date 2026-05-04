Hi story lovers!

It’s the first Monday of the month so it’s Monthly Micro time!

Here’s how it works:

It’s completely free. No submission fees, no Submittable forms to fill out.

It’s simple. I post a prompt on the first Monday of every month. You have a week to write a micro fiction (max 75 words) and drop it in the comments below the post (no sending them as a reply to the email as it won’t be read or included in the prize draw!). That’s it.

There’s a prize. The winner will be selected randomly from everyone who comments with a story. Everyone has an equal chance, whether it’s your first micro or your hundredth. The prize is a free ticket to the Zoom workshop of your choice (must be used within 3 months).

The winner of the April comp, selected by random number generator, is Sally shared this story.

THE LAST WORD

I shift into park and turn off the engine.

“What are you doing?” Mark grunts.

“Saving gas. We’re not going anywhere fast.”

Traffic departing Seabright Island backs up on weekends. I’ve suggested midweek appointments, but no.

“It takes more gas to restart than idle.” Mark smiles, thinking he’s won.

“That’s what Dr. Williams has been saying about our marriage for months.”

“Touché.”

Traffic moves again. I turn on the engine, lightly step on the gas.

Congratulations Sally! You win a workshop and you can see what’s coming up here.

May Prompt

BANK

This month, think locked vaults, secret deposit boxes, heists and armed robberies - which all scream intrigue and action. But what about riverbanks, a school taking care of a new bank of computers, the banking of a car on a precipice…

Write a micro fiction (max 75 words) inspired by this prompt and share it in the comments below.

Deadline: Monday 11th May 2026

I’m really looking forward to seeing what you all create.

See you in the comments!

With love,

Amanda 💙