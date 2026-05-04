WestWord

WestWord

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David Lewis
9h

School Reunion

“You look just the same,” Jeannette lies.

“You haven’t changed a bit,” you lie back.

It’s 40 years since you met, and — as your rude brother puts it — a lot of water has been passed since then.

You hope Jeannette is not lying as much as you are.

Jeannette is really fat, while you still bank on the figure that attracted the sixth-form boys.

And Jeannette’s much more wrinkled than you are.

Isn’t she?

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