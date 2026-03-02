Hi story lovers!

It’s the first Monday of the month and of the year so it’s Monthly Micro time!

Here’s how it works:

It’s completely free. No submission fees, no Submittable forms to fill out.

It’s simple. I post a prompt on the first Monday of every month. You write a micro fiction (max 75 words) and drop it in the comments below the post (no sending them as a reply to the email as it won’t be read or included in the prize draw!). That’s it.

There’s a prize. The winner will be selected randomly from everyone who comments with a story. Everyone has an equal chance, whether it’s your first micro or your hundredth. The prize is a free ticket to the Zoom workshop of your choice (must be used within 3 months).

The winner of the January comp (as I took a month off in Feb as I was so busy), selected by random number generator, is Maggie who shared this story.

Snuggled warm, in the hollow nest made between duvet and sagging mattress. An alarm before sunrise.

“Oh the cold,” Charlotte muttered as she threw back the covers.

In the kitchen she boiled water. Made coffee, and returned to bed. “Holiday weekends are just the best” Charlotte smiled, before she closed her eyes and drifted back to sleep.

Congratulations Maggie! You win a workshop and you can see what’s coming up here.

March Prompt

BANG

Write a micro fiction (max 75 words) inspired by this prompts and share it in the comments below.

What fills the spaces we've emptied? What grows in the hollows we leave behind? This month, explore what's absent, what echoes, what hides in the gaps.

Deadline: Monday 9th March 2026

I’m really looking forward to seeing what you all create.

See you in the comments!

With love,

Amanda 💙