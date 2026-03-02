WestWord

WestWord

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lynn Overend's avatar
Lynn Overend
5h

BANG

The champagne cork goes flying, ricocheting off the ceiling, leaving a pale dent above the door.

Applause follows, like an audience at curtain call.

I pour straight into iridescent coupes, purple-pinkish shimmer, the kind gifted for anniversaries.

The divorce papers lay unsigned on the counter, patient as guests who know the ending.

Later, I studied that crater in the plaster.

Tiny impact.

Astonishing what passes for celebration.

As if I haven’t just uncorked the silence.

Reply
Share
Ian Coldicott's avatar
Ian Coldicott
25m

BANG ON TIME

Arriving at the station that evening, I could see my train pulling away. I looked up at the Live Departure Board. Apparently it was running bang on time. That’s perplexing, as I was ten minutes early.

I asked at the ticket office. There had been “temporary technical anomalies”. I lost my temper. I had missed my train. It was an hour till the next one.

Cursing, I checked my watch. It was ten minutes slow.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Amanda Saint · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture