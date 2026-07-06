Hi story lovers!

It’s the first Monday of the month so it’s Monthly Micro time!

Here’s how it works:

It’s completely free. No submission fees, no Submittable forms to fill out.

It’s simple. I post a prompt on the first Monday of every month. You have a week to write a micro fiction (max 75 words) and drop it in the comments below the post (no sending them as a reply to the email as it won’t be read or included in the prize draw!). That’s it.

There’s a prize. The winner will be selected randomly from everyone who comments with a story. Everyone has an equal chance, whether it’s your first micro or your hundredth. The prize is a free ticket to the Zoom workshop of your choice (must be used within 3 months).

The winner of the June comp, selected by random number generator, is Zannie Rose, who shared this story.

WHO DONATED THE KIMONO?

A white vintage wedding kimono wrapped in red tissue paper. A bargain she thought as she traced the embroidered cranes flying over a landscape. Perfect for the Japanese themed party to celebrate Himari’s engagement. She swept up her hair and held it in place with kanzashi pins, adding tsumami zaiku for extra flourish. She heard a rustle, felt movement as the white cranes escaping the kimono, lifted her up and flew through the open window.

Congratulations Zannie! You win a workshop and you can see what’s coming up here.

July Prompt

BUBBLE

A grandparent twists the cap off a pot of bubbles after their grandkid has been given a timeout, an economic bubble is about to burst, a teenager’s first hubba bubba, a relaxing bath after a stressful day, furtive fingers skate over a gift wrapped tightly in bubblewrap… Bubbles are always on the verge of bursting, explore those delicate moments of interaction.

Write a micro fiction (max 75 words) inspired by this prompt and share it in the comments below.

Deadline: Monday 13th July 2026

I’m really looking forward to seeing what you all create.

See you in the comments!

With love,

Amanda 💙