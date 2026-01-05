WestWord

Discussion about this post

Christine Reeves
4h

GREY IS NOW MY COLOUR

Sitting in a hollow amongst the dunes, wind sweeps across the beach tangling my hair, sand assaulting my face.

I remember when we sat here together watching a changing confection of yellow, pink, orange, red and purple as the sun disappeared. As dusk moved into night the indigo sky filled with shimmering diamonds, you gave me mine.

My eyes are now clouded, the sky blanket grey, my heart empty reminding me of my present loneliness.

Ian Coldicott
3h

THE PROMISE

It was just another sting operation. The chief promised me promotion if I played it his way. He wanted me to dress up like a tart. To catch a criminal, he said. The promise rang hollow, but I played along. I could sense him undressing me with his eyes. The guy saw through it, but I gave him enough clues. I just felt sorry for him. It turned out he was innocent, anyway. Love hurts.

