Happy 2026 to you!

It’s the first Monday of the month and of the year so it’s Monthly Micro time!

Here’s how it works:

It’s completely free. No submission fees, no Submittable forms to fill out.

It’s simple. I post a prompt on the first Monday of every month. You write a micro fiction (max 75 words) and drop it in the comments below the post (no sending them as a reply to the email as it won’t be read or included in the prize draw!). That’s it.

There’s a prize. The winner will be selected randomly from everyone who comments with a story. Everyone has an equal chance, whether it’s your first micro or your hundredth. The prize is a free ticket to the Zoom workshop of your choice (must be used within 3 months).

Before I reveal the new prompt, info on our January Zoom workshops coming up to get you inspired and writing again after the Christmas break.

Objects as Doorways: Writing from Collections & Belongings

Tuesday 13 Jan 2026 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM GMT

Discover the stories hidden inside the things we keep. In this creative workshop, everyday objects become portals into character, memory, and imagination. Through a series of writing exercises, you’ll learn how collections and belongings can spark narrative, deepen emotion, and open new pathways into your fiction.

Everyone with a ticket will be sent the replay link.

Workshop Host: Debbi writes flash fiction, short stories and novels. She had two novellas-in-flash published in 2021 (Only About Love with Fairlight Books, and The 10:25 with Flash:The International Short-Short Story Press). Only About Love received a special mention in the 2022 Saboteur Awards and was shortlisted for the Arnold Bennett Prize 2022. Debbi’s novel, In the Dark, published with Bloodhound Books in 2025.

Mining Memory for Short Fiction

Sunday 18 Jan 2026 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM GMT

Your past is full of stories waiting to be transformed. This workshop invites you to raid your memory banks—those people who shaped you, the places that haunt you, the objects you can’t forget—and use them as springboards into fiction that’s entirely new.

We’ll work with practical techniques to let your imagination play with memory, discovering how the senses and emotions can deepen your storytelling and take you somewhere unexpected. This isn’t memoir—it’s about that alchemical process of turning what was real into something wholly imagined.

Workshop Host: Colette Coen was a runner-up in the Mslexia Short Story Competition 2023 and was the 2024 Scriever for the Federation of Writers (Scotland). She regularly participates in live and online events and judged the 2025 short story competition for the Scottish Association of Writers. She also facilitates writing workshops, is a professional member of the Chartered Institute of Editing and Proofreading and runs Beech Editorial Services. She’s been widely published, most recently in Postbox, Causeway/Cabshair and Dreich. Her short story collection Forgotten Dreams, and novel, All the Places I’ve Ever Been, are available on Amazon.

January’s Prompt

HOLLOW

Write a micro fiction (max 75 words) inspired by this prompts and share it in the comments below.

What fills the spaces we've emptied? What grows in the hollows we leave behind? This month, explore what's absent, what echoes, what hides in the gaps.

Deadline: Monday 12th January 2026

I’m really looking forward to seeing what you all create.





