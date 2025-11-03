The Monthly Micro competition ran for years at Retreat West, then here at WestWord, but it fizzled out so we decided to stop running it. Well, it turns out quite a few of you have been missing it so it’s back — but in a new, more relaxed form.

Here’s how it works now:

It’s completely free. No submission fees, no Submittable forms to fill out.

It’s simple. I’ll post a prompt on the first Monday of every month just like I did before. You write a micro fiction (max 75 words) and drop it in the comments below the post (no sending them as a reply to the email as it won’t be read or included in the prize draw!). That’s it.

There’s a prize. The winner will be selected randomly from everyone who comments with a story. Everyone has an equal chance, whether it’s your first micro or your hundredth. The prize is a free ticket to the Zoom workshop of your choice (must be used within 3 months).

November’s Theme

PORTAL

Write a micro fiction (max 75 words) inspired by this theme and share it in the comments below.

Deadline: Monday 10th November 2025

I’m really looking forward to seeing what you all create. It feels good to bring this back.

See you in the comments!

With love,

Amanda 💙