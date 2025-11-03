Monthly Micro is Back!
But it's a bit different...
The Monthly Micro competition ran for years at Retreat West, then here at WestWord, but it fizzled out so we decided to stop running it. Well, it turns out quite a few of you have been missing it so it’s back — but in a new, more relaxed form.
Here’s how it works now:
It’s completely free. No submission fees, no Submittable forms to fill out.
It’s simple. I’ll post a prompt on the first Monday of every month just like I did before. You write a micro fiction (max 75 words) and drop it in the comments below the post (no sending them as a reply to the email as it won’t be read or included in the prize draw!). That’s it.
There’s a prize. The winner will be selected randomly from everyone who comments with a story. Everyone has an equal chance, whether it’s your first micro or your hundredth. The prize is a free ticket to the Zoom workshop of your choice (must be used within 3 months).
November’s Theme
PORTAL
Write a micro fiction (max 75 words) inspired by this theme and share it in the comments below.
Deadline: Monday 10th November 2025
I’m really looking forward to seeing what you all create. It feels good to bring this back.
See you in the comments!
With love,
Amanda 💙
The Pantry Door
Marisol hears her husband’s voice behind the pantry door that appeared the day he died. Her mother once told her the dead return through hunger, seeking what love left undone.
Each night the whisper grows nearer: amor, ven.
Tonight she serves two plates of rice, opens the door, and climbs inside.
In the morning, the dishes are empty—and the door is gone, though the scent of rice still fills the air.
The Long Grass
Long grass is a portal. The heady scent of it in summer recalls a different world, one hidden away. If I were to lie down and crawl through it, snake-like, the grass tunnel would take me back in time to the field behind our old house.
But I dare not do this for fear of ticks. And anyway, the grass is not long enough in autumn.
The portal is closed.