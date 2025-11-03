WestWord

Lynn Overend
Nov 4

The Pantry Door

Marisol hears her husband’s voice behind the pantry door that appeared the day he died. Her mother once told her the dead return through hunger, seeking what love left undone.

Each night the whisper grows nearer: amor, ven.

Tonight she serves two plates of rice, opens the door, and climbs inside.

In the morning, the dishes are empty—and the door is gone, though the scent of rice still fills the air.

Lesley Taylor
Nov 4

The Long Grass

Long grass is a portal. The heady scent of it in summer recalls a different world, one hidden away. If I were to lie down and crawl through it, snake-like, the grass tunnel would take me back in time to the field behind our old house.

But I dare not do this for fear of ticks. And anyway, the grass is not long enough in autumn.

The portal is closed.

