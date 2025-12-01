WestWord

User's avatar
Christine Reeves's avatar
Christine Reeves
3h

Alone in the giant hangar, Ben heard scratching. The security system indicated no unauthorised entry. The exit doors were all locked.

He attempted to contact control. The lines were all dead.

He thought he saw a large shadow high up on the gantry, moving down the space shuttle’s nose cone.

Impossible.

Scratching reverberated round the building, loud and persistent sounding like metal against metal.

Or was it was claws on metal?

He never found out.

Christine Law's avatar
Christine Law
5h

Shadows looming in the dark.The long dark arms of the trees, against the window pane. Lying awake Its time for some shut eye please? The screech a tiny mouse try as he might he cannot out run the swopping owl.Pulling the sheets up around my neck, slowly my eyes close.

