Hi everyone, it’s the first Monday of the month so it’s Monthly Micro time!

Here’s how it works:

It’s completely free. No submission fees, no Submittable forms to fill out.

It’s simple. I post a prompt on the first Monday of every month. You write a micro fiction (max 75 words) and drop it in the comments below the post (no sending them as a reply to the email as it won’t be read or included in the prize draw!). That’s it.

There’s a prize. The winner will be selected randomly from everyone who comments with a story. Everyone has an equal chance, whether it’s your first micro or your hundredth. The prize is a free ticket to the Zoom workshop of your choice (must be used within 3 months).

December’s Theme

SHADOW

Write a micro fiction (max 75 words) inspired by this theme and share it in the comments below.

Deadline: Monday 8th December 2025

I’m really looking forward to seeing what you all create.

See you in the comments!

With love,

Amanda 💙

PS. Thanks to all who voted for the Best Small Fiction stories. We’ll be announcing the winners of the vote and our nominees later this week!

