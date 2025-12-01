Monthly Micro December 2025
Hi everyone, it’s the first Monday of the month so it’s Monthly Micro time!
Here’s how it works:
It’s completely free. No submission fees, no Submittable forms to fill out.
It’s simple. I post a prompt on the first Monday of every month. You write a micro fiction (max 75 words) and drop it in the comments below the post (no sending them as a reply to the email as it won’t be read or included in the prize draw!). That’s it.
There’s a prize. The winner will be selected randomly from everyone who comments with a story. Everyone has an equal chance, whether it’s your first micro or your hundredth. The prize is a free ticket to the Zoom workshop of your choice (must be used within 3 months).
December’s Theme
SHADOW
Write a micro fiction (max 75 words) inspired by this theme and share it in the comments below.
Deadline: Monday 8th December 2025
I’m really looking forward to seeing what you all create.
See you in the comments!
With love,
Amanda 💙
PS. Thanks to all who voted for the Best Small Fiction stories. We’ll be announcing the winners of the vote and our nominees later this week!
Alone in the giant hangar, Ben heard scratching. The security system indicated no unauthorised entry. The exit doors were all locked.
He attempted to contact control. The lines were all dead.
He thought he saw a large shadow high up on the gantry, moving down the space shuttle’s nose cone.
Impossible.
Scratching reverberated round the building, loud and persistent sounding like metal against metal.
Or was it was claws on metal?
He never found out.
Shadows looming in the dark.The long dark arms of the trees, against the window pane. Lying awake Its time for some shut eye please? The screech a tiny mouse try as he might he cannot out run the swopping owl.Pulling the sheets up around my neck, slowly my eyes close.