WestWord

WestWord

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sally Simon's avatar
Sally Simon
1dEdited

The Last Word

I shift into park and turn off the engine.

“What are you doing?” Mark grunts.

“Saving gas. We’re not going anywhere fast.”

Traffic departing Seabright Island backs up on weekends. I’ve suggested midweek appointments, but no.

“It takes more gas to restart than idle.” Mark smiles, thinking he’s won.

“That’s what Dr. Williams has been saying about our marriage for months.”

“Touché.”

Traffic moves again. I turn on the engine, lightly step on the gas.

Reply
Share
Maggie's avatar
Maggie
19h

I bought a takeaway coffee. Took a seat in a park kept dog free. Opposite sat a man, beside him a handsome marmalade, cat. The cat flicked his long, orange and white tail, with pleasure as the man rubbed behind his tufted, triangular ears.

"Isn't this lovely," purred a voice.

"Yes," it is I nodded, as I sipped my coffee, closed my eyes, and felt the warmth of the sun on my face.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Amanda Saint · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture