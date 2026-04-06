Hi story lovers!

It’s the first Monday of the month so it’s Monthly Micro time!

Here’s how it works:

It’s completely free. No submission fees, no Submittable forms to fill out.

It’s simple. I post a prompt on the first Monday of every month. You have a week to write a micro fiction (max 75 words) and drop it in the comments below the post (no sending them as a reply to the email as it won’t be read or included in the prize draw!). That’s it.

There’s a prize. The winner will be selected randomly from everyone who comments with a story. Everyone has an equal chance, whether it’s your first micro or your hundredth. The prize is a free ticket to the Zoom workshop of your choice (must be used within 3 months).

The winner of the March comp, selected by random number generator, is Ian who shared this story.

BANG ON TIME

Arriving at the station that evening, I could see my train pulling away. I looked up at the Live Departure Board. Apparently it was running bang on time. That’s perplexing, as I was ten minutes early.

I asked at the ticket office. There had been “temporary technical anomalies”. I lost my temper. I had missed my train. It was an hour till the next one.

Cursing, I checked my watch. It was ten minutes slow.

Congratulations Ian! You win a workshop and you can see what’s coming up here.

April Prompt

PARK

Write a micro fiction (max 75 words) inspired by this prompts and share it in the comments below.

What happens by the pond at night? What connections are made while the children play? This month, explore the places people pause, childhood games, and green spaces.

Deadline: Monday 13th April 2026

I’m really looking forward to seeing what you all create.

See you in the comments!

With love,

Amanda 💙