We’re looking for creative non-fiction pieces up to 1,500 words — true stories from your life told with the precision, resonance, and craft of the best short fiction. Mini memoir sits in that particular sweet spot where a single moment, relationship, or fragment of lived experience is held up to the light to reveal universal truths about being human.

Submission are open on a rolling basis.Our usual submission guidelines apply (see below).

Words: Up to 1500 (excluding the title)

Submission fee: £8

Author payment: £35

Submit your Mini Memoir here

Submission Guidelines

All submissions must be sent through Submittable and we cannot accept email submissions. Anything sent via email will not be read.

Please use a legible, easy-to-read font of 12pt or 14pt.

All submissions must be previously unpublished (never published in print or online, including a personal blog) and in .doc, .docx, or .pdf format ONLY.

Simultaneous submissions are fine but please withdraw your submission via Submittable if it is accepted elsewhere.

Our submissions are open to all adult writers worldwide. All work must be written in English and written by humans. No AI stories.

Please do not send us stories with racism, sexism, homophobia, religious hatred or any other kind of bigotry and hate. Any sex must be relevant to the story. Do not send us graphic stories of rape, incest, child abuse, bestiality, or gratuitous violence. We won’t publish it and we do not want to read it.