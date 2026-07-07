WestWord

WestWord

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Ann Kelcey's avatar
Ann Kelcey
4d

In such a short time with so few words I felt apprehension, concern, fear then hope and finally a sense of relief. And of course Caro will say ‘yes’ - she must! I hope they invite Billy to the wedding!

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