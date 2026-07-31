He could talk to somebody about it. Or he could just go.



He could call his sister, who’s settled a few leaps away on the nation’s great Hopscotch grid. His sister, who’s heard all this before—he could repeat himself, listen to her distant uh-huhs as she pretends she’s not doing something else in the background. He could listen to the quiet clacks of her computer keyboard which she’d insist she wasn’t typing on were he to mention it. He could call his mother, who’d answer knee-deep in the dirt of the community garden, her way of coping. He could call his father, to get the voicemail again, which he’ll do weekly, as long as his mother keeps the line alive. He could listen to his father’s gruff, curt message, recorded on the floor of the cell carrier shop, after having made several unsuccessful attempts to transfer the contents of the old phone onto the new phone, and he could remember his mother suggesting, You should record it tomorrow, when you’re not so grumpy. He could catch himself thinking, He was always upset at something, then catch himself flaring with anger at the was. He could notice a pattern, draw a line. He could walk down to the mailroom and check his empty mailbox. He could watch a YouTube video in which a doctor answers medical questions. He could crack the lid of the pizza box on top of his fridge and count how many slices are left and calculate how far that’ll get him.



Or he could grab his keys and lock up his bachelor-barren apartment and fill up his tank at the edge of town and pick a direction and drive it. He could remember rain, and tall buildings, and trees. He could remember feeling small, safe, hidden in their shadow. He could drive at roughly the same speed as a silver Civic for ninety minutes, then feel sad when it took an exit and he drove on. He could drive until he reached a place that had trees. He could dream of how his office building would lose his traces—the top shelf in the break-room fridge forsaking the weight of his Target-bagged Tupperware leftovers, the cubicle desk renouncing the faint brown circles his coffee mug left behind, the desk chair’s memory foam, in time, forgetting his shape—because it would never see him again. He could dream of leaving a place and not having to go back to it. He could stop at a tree-filled place, a park perhaps, and step on the desiccated leaves that littered the concrete paths. He could go around and around the park, crushing new leaves as they fell, never quite catching up. He could remember his father leaving the crunchiest-looking leaves for him. He could feel satisfied at having done something, having permeated the walls of his funk. He could laugh at the fact that that’s what he calls it in his head—his funk, as if it’s just a whiff of Stilton that wafts off him occasionally. He could dream about making a career out of this, out of the crunching of leaves. He could remember that all dreams are eventually woken up from. He could wonder how long it would take for the pizza on his counter to mold, if he never went back to it. He could wonder how many additives were worked in to the pizza to prevent this, or to delay it as long as possible. He could wonder how many additives had been invented for this express purpose. He could ponder all this on the inevitable drive back, as the sun descends. He could make bets, with himself, on which bulbs his mother planted today—tulips, daffodils, crocuses. He could imagine the photos she’d send to the family group chat come spring. He could imagine his father’s phone, long drained of battery, gathering all these messages, since no one had the heart to remove his number from the thread.



He could see a semi-truck veer into his turf on the late-night two-lane, catch the headlights bright as a stadium through his windshield, their beams centering on him like an alien abduction, and he could crank his wheel and careen onto the damp road’s soft shoulder, hurtle his palm into the horn, skid to a stop at the edge of the bridge, frigid water hundreds of feet below, and he could count in his head the number of seconds it would take for the car to fall all that distance, if he hadn’t been able to stop it in time, and he could feel himself panting, hear himself mutter Jesus Christ, catch a memory of his Oma’s narrowed eyes, narrowed any time that name was invoked in a way that displeased her, from members of this godless generation, and he could think to himself that just moments ago, he was on a highway, in motion, and now he is beside the highway in complete stillness, and isn’t it amazing that things like this can happen, that Death can knock, then turn from the door, recede into shadow—he could think, Isn’t it amazing that Death can change his mind. He could call his sister, who’s settled a few leaps away on the nation’s great Hopscotch grid, and he could say, Guess what.

Author: Hayden Casey is a writer and musician who holds an MFA in Fiction from Arizona State University. His short story collection, Show Me Where the Hurt Is, was a finalist for the PEN/Robert W. Bingham Prize. His debut novel, A Harvest of Furies, is now available from Lanternfish Press.