It sounds so easy in the mission brief: “Ensure Maud Flailing does not fall off her ladder and die in East Malling, 1942.” Hell, I’m a trained botanist, an interstellar pilot, a seasoned time traveller. I can be a Land Girl too.

And yet, attempt 1, at 11.17, Maud’s tripod ladder sinks into the soft soil and down she goes.

All morning, she’d bent my ear, sobbing through a litany of “If only” and “Why didn’t we.” The crux of it, Maud didn’t marry Robert before he deployed and she’s not had a letter from him since. She’s not buying my suggestions that there’s a systemic problem with the postal service going on. Doesn’t care that it’s gruelling out there and he might not have the time or the stamina to keep pledging his true love. When she asks “But do you think he’s okay?” I give up. On a planet with 2.3 billion inhabitants engaged in deadly conflict, surely this is rhetorical? But the other Land Girls gather round to pass her a hanky and offer baseless assurances. Curious.

At 11.17, when Maud hits the ground, I tumble through time. The clock resets to the evening before, 17.30, the East Malling farmhouse.

Attempt 2. I endure the same bland cabbage, potatoes and parsnip stew. Apparently garlic and herbs are not a thing yet. I catch Trixie’s eye, everything’s easier the second time when you skip the char and find the hooch. Rip your lungs out, it will. We make merry and sing Kiss me Goodnight, Sergeant Major, until Old Man Custer shuts us down. Lights out.

Same “Robert Robert Robert” all morning long. I will succeed. I will succeed. This time I grip Maud’s ladder tight.

At 11.17, a bird flaps out of the orchard and startles Maud. Tumble. Reset.

Attempt 3. Stew. Hooch. Old Man Custer. My insides are like plasma before ignition: hot, charged. I have failed not yet succeeded in my mission. At breakfast, I insist we can’t prune in the drizzle. They laugh, “It’s England. It’s always wet.”

At 11.16, I clap the birds out of the orchard. 11.17, grip the ladder. I will succeed, I will succeed. Maud’s foot slides on a wet rung. Seriously? Can the future really depend on this klutz?

Attempt 4. Force down the stew. Bolster spirits with the bootleg. Give Old Man Custer a rousing cheer at Lights Out. In the dark, I marvel at how these women keep so damned cheerful with all these menial tasks. I’m sick to my back teeth of these scratchy overalls, the ghastly green jumpers and draughty bedclothes. But they sing, they prune, they listen and mop tears and keep going. All this despite such barbaric technology, railways with only 6% thermal efficiency. Weapons that misfire. Ladders that wobble. War is commonplace in my time, but the machinery here is grievously amateur. They’d make fine soldiers in the future.

At 11.17, Maud tries to shoo away a magpie from an unguarded nest. Unbalances herself. Down she goes.

Attempt 5. Tonight Maud comes clean about why she’s so worried about Robert’s silence. She gave him a very enthusiastic send-off, if you know what I mean, she was that sure of a ring. Puts things in a new light. She is gutted, poor thing. In the spindly light of dawn, I rise early and secure stationery, Trixie peels a franked stamp from one of her letters. We bribe the postman with a bottle of Trixie’s best before morning post. And don’t you know, Maud is so happy she prunes with vigour, solid on her ladder, full of plans for the spring, for the end of the war, for the baby soon on its way to lead these endearing, clumsy, amateur machinists into the future.

Author: Cole Beauchamp is a queer writer based in London. Her stories have been in the Wigleaf Top 50, nominated for the Pushcart, Best Small Fictions and Best Microfiction awards. She is a 2026 Smokelong Emerging Writer Fellow and contributing editor at New Flash Fiction Review. Bluesky @nomad-sw18.bsky.social

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