Anna had always loved the lights. As Jonah walked down the street towards home, the lights decorating the neighborhood houses began to turn on. It was that moment between dusk and dark when people decorate with lights to add sparkle to the early winter nights. Jonah glanced down at his small daughter holding his hand, walking beside him. He could hear her voice in his head even before she spoke, “It’s so pretty, Daddy! Why can’t we have the lights all the time?” They’d had this conversation before about why people put the lights up only for the winter holidays: to add brightness to the dark, to add joy to the season, to welcome the weary travelers, to bring cheer to gloomy winter streets. But every year she asked the same question again. She loved the lights and wanted them still in January; she longed for them in June; by October she’d be giddy with anticipation: Soon! Soon the lights would return! The cool blue ones wrapping fence lines; the white ones spiraling down from eaves like icicles; the fat red, green, and orange bulbs wrapped around a small spruce or pine: she loved the all.

As Jonah walked, the air continued to chill. It seemed this first week of December was colder than normal. Her hand felt icy in his. He wished he’d remembered to bring mittens, but it had seemed unnecessary for the ritual evening stroll, short as it usually was. As they reached the corner of Maple and Elm, just down from the city park, Jonah stopped short. His breath seemed yanked from his lungs and he gasped for air. He felt her fingers slip out of his hand and was surprised to see no one as he looked down beside him. He felt a spot of exceptional cold, any icy well of blackness on the pavement at his side.

The memories came pouring back: a walk much like this one with his seven-year-old daughter, Anna. Years ago, they went for a walk to look at the holiday lights. A car coming too far down Maple, taking the turn onto Elm too quickly, overcorrecting and skidding on the ice, sliding, sliding, unable to gain traction. Jonah tried to pull her away. He did. With every atom of his being, every particle of strength he tried. But it happened too fast. The car seemed to reach out and grab her from his hand as it shuddered past, carrying her along to its final crash into an old oak at the edge of the park.

Jonah felt himself crumble, tears streaming down his cheeks. Every year when the holiday lights came on, he was wrenched back in time to the walks with Anna, the short six years he had spent with her, the brutal ending to their small family. And every year he would go for a walk under the lights and forget for a short time his loss and the pain, less now than in the immediate aftermath, but still unending. Her little hand had felt so real in his, her voice still so clear in his mind. For her he would continue to walk through the December nights simply because Anna had always loved the lights.

Author: Pamela “PJ” Pescosolido has been writing and creating throughout her life, but only now in retirement has she been actively putting her short works out into the world. PJ loves to write both flash fiction and flash memoir, and has had pieces published in the annual Flash Fiction Festival Anthology.

This story is part of our Christmas Countdown 2025 selection and Pamela’s Christmas present is feedback on a flash story up to 1000 words.

