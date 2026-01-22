Hi Story Lovers!

We’re excited to announce a new always open submission category at WestWord: Hermit Haven.

Hermit Haven is our home for hermit crab stories — narratives that inhabit borrowed structures. Stories told through restaurant menus, shopping lists, instruction manuals, quiz answers, school reports, medical forms, or any other existing format you can imagine.

Like the hermit crab finding shelter in a found shell, these stories use unconventional frameworks as vessels for their narratives. It’s a playful, inventive form that lets you experiment with structure while telling compelling human stories.

The details:

Word count: Up to 1,000 words

Submission fee: £6

Author payment: £25

Open on a rolling basis

If you’re a member of our WestWord Community you now get one free submission a year included with your membership and the submission link has been added to the Member Goodies page.

Published stories will be considered for our nomination for prizes (Best of the Net, Best Small Fictions, Best Microfictions, etc.).

We can’t wait to see what creative homes you’ll build!

Submit to Hermit Haven

We’ve adapted the word counts on a couple of our submission categories too: Flash Focus maximum word count has increased from 750 to 1000. The Short Story Spotlight now has a minimum word count of 2,000 and maximum of 5,000.

See all submission opportunities

With love,

Amanda 💙

