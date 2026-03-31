Everyone loves Sonny Lane. Everyone. He’s a comic idol to kids and a guilty pleasure to those who know better. He’s wild and crazy and so cute. My teenage daughters adore him. Lost in the Village was their favorite TV show. His HBO special was loaded with sexist jokes, but MS Magazine’s reviewer began her critique with the line, “I know I shouldn’t laugh, but…” He is so funny his Trump jokes were quoted by the White House. The French ambassador told a reporter her greatest honor on her West Coast trip was getting her ass slapped by Sonny Lane. He can get away with murder. He is wild and wicked. The ultimate bad boy and so cute. And I have a soft spot for Sonny. The fact that I was his English teacher gives me Gen Z cred. My daughters impress friends by saying, “My mom knew Sonny Lane.”

I had been teaching at Westfield High for six years when Emerson Landowsky took my senior honors class. I long ago gave up trying to predict my students’ futures. Invariably I got them wrong. The gifted seniors I thought bound for the Ivy League and Fortune 500 were the ones I ran into years later stocking shelves at Walmart or serving coffee at Starbucks. The kids who snoozed through class and turned in suspect papers were the ones managing funds on Wall Street or developing new apps in Silicon Valley. The girl who got straight C’s and could never distinguish between “there” and “their” or “you’re” and “your” or “its” and “it’s” is a state senator.

But I knew Sonny was special. When I entered the room that first day he was doing a Buddy Rich number with pencils on a math book. Immediately, I held my breath. I had had my share of talented, noisy teens with short attention spans and manic attitudes. But as soon as I opened my folder to read the roll, he slipped the pencils into his pocket and sat at attention, silent as a West Point cadet. When I handed out our reading list, he scanned it carefully, ticking off items I presumed he had read or found of special interest. Twenty years later I still remember my first impression. He looked seventeen, but there was an aura of mature confidence about him, the quiet reserved intelligence of a senior statesman.

Sonny was a copious notetaker. He came to class with a tablet of notes on whatever we had read. Much of Honors English is getting students to move beyond comprehension to analysis and understand that analysis is more than recording “I feel like” reactions. Sonny had the discernment of a grad student. More than once he commented on shifting perceptions. “Take ‘Death of a Ball Turret Gunner’,’’ he noted one day, “that meant something different during Viet Nam. My parents saw it as an out-and-out anti-war poem. But after 9/11 we have a different attitude about the military. We’re more like the WWII generation than our parents in that respect. Everyone thinks it was unjust to intern the Japanese after Pearl Harbor, and locking up Muslims in 1942 would sound insane then. But today? If they took a poll right after the World Trade Center, what would a lot of people say? A book, a poem, a movie, a political decision happens in one context but gets interpreted in another. You can’t watch Schindler’s List then read Dickens’ depiction of Fagin the villainous Jew like it was 1841. So we can hardly be objective.” Not many students have ever intimidated me by their presence, but he often did. He was memorable. I could have never predicted that Emerson Landowsky would morph into Sonny Lane, but I knew he was special.

He stood out on the debate team. Win or lose, he impressed the judges and audiences with his presence. Most teenagers, influenced by talk shows, want to show off. They are all about “schooling” and “shutting down” and “owning” their opponents as if debate were a Jerry Springer grudge match. They get strident, gesture, and spit out statistics, eager to score points. And today with YouTube and TikTok it’s even worse. Debate is almost dramatics 101 now. When I took debate we wanted to be Christopher Hitchens. Kids today imitate Alex Jones. It’s noise over nuance and energy over evidence.

Sonny was different. He was poised, confident, and avuncular. He disarmed opponents by agreeing with them, often supplying a fact, quote, or comment supporting their point of view in his introduction. Then he would slowly deconstruct his opponent’s premise, questioning interpretations of statistics and providing alternatives from the same source. He presented his arguments thoughtfully and carefully, seeking agreement rather than conquest. In the state finals he was running long. I kept looking at my watch. Sonny was winning, outlining point after point. He was building to a climax as I watched the second hand sweeping the dial. “And this brings me to my most important point.” He raised his hand for emphasis just as the judge announced, “Time.”

Sonny smiled, bowed, and sat down. Afterward, I leaned over and told him it was too bad he did not have time to make his final point.

He turned and winked. “I never had one.”

“What do you mean?” I asked.

“I said everything I had to say. I made up the most important point knowing I would be cut off. I had it timed just right,” he smiled.

“But why?”

“See, everyone was waiting for my grand final point. But I got cut off. They never heard it. They will have to imagine it. Everyone will fill in the blank themselves or wonder what I had to say.”

“But, Sonny,” I explained patiently, “judges can only consider what was presented, not what they think someone might have said.”

“Oh, I know that. But they will go home and wonder what I was going to say. What was it? It’s a mystery. That way they will think about me. I’ll stay in their heads. They will remember me. That’s what counts.”

Everyone who attended the senior talent show that year remembers Sonny’s performance. Normally, high school talent shows are painfully adolescent. Kids are either nervous and inhibited or over the top, all shouts and gestures. Kids imitate their favorite stars. That year saw the predictable array. We had a Pink, an Usher, a Jennifer Lopez, and, of course, a Whitney Houston, a New Jersey favorite. What stood out that night was Sonny’s eight-minute act called “A Wilde Evening.”

The stage was dark, then a widening spotlight caught Sonny as he emerged from the wings wearing a top hat and a morning coat with a green carnation in his lapel. He took measured, confident steps toward the edge of the stage.

“Well, it’s been some time since I was in America, the only country that went from barbarism to decadence without a civilization in between. I see your Republicans want to cut taxes, but I think that rich bachelors should be heavily taxed. It’s not fair that some men should be happier than others.” His voice was confident, the accent light British, nothing too fake or affected. His makeup made him look mature but old. The rouge on his cheeks was hinted at. He paced about the stage, dropping Wilde lines.

“You know an optimist will tell you the glass is half-full; the pessimist, half-empty; and the engineer will tell you the glass is twice the size it needs to be.” Fondling his lapel, he smiled, “I have the simplest tastes. I am always satisfied with the best. And of course, to love oneself is the beginning of a lifelong romance.”

Stepping forward, he cocked his top hat into a rakish angle and pointed his cane at a pretty girl. “Ah, you know I can resist everything except temptation.” The audience chuckled, then broke out in laughter when Wilde pointed his cane at the boy next to her and rolled his eyes. “Ah, you will always be fond of me. I represent to you all the sins you never had the courage to commit.” He smiled, lighting an imaginary cigar, noting after a sustained puff, “Everything in moderation, including moderation.”

He strolled midstage, then gazed into the audience. “Seeing all these young people, I suppose I’m expected to provide advice. Well, of course, I always pass on good advice. It is the only thing to do with it. It’s no use to me. So, to the young I would say, be yourself, everyone else is taken. To their parents, a little reminder. Hear no evil, speak no evil, and you won’t be invited to cocktail parties. And the best way to enjoy your job is to imagine yourself without one. But mostly, Live! Live the wonderful life that is in you! Let nothing be lost upon you. Be always searching for new sensations. Be afraid of nothing.”

With a wide grin he stepped to the edge of the stage, raising a finger. His lips parted as if to speak, then he halted as if stricken. His mouth widened, his eyelids fluttering. The smile faded, and he looked suddenly and seriously downcast. I sat forward, thinking he was ill.

Sonny slipped a pocket watch from his vest pocket. Consulting it with a tight smile, he looked up. “Alas, my time has come, and I must return to England to face my fate.” He spoke slowly in a solemn cadence, then began to walk off stage.

Pausing, he faced the audience and forced a smile. “Well, I’ve always said the two great turning-points of my life were when my father sent me to Oxford . . . and when society sent me to prison.” Turning, he walked slowly like a man heading to the gallows and disappeared into the darkness.

The applause was explosive. There was a standing ovation. By the time I got backstage, Sonny had washed off his makeup. I was taken aback, trying to reconcile his teenage face with the figure I had seen pacing the stage with such mature authority.

My mind was storming with possibilities. My husband was organizing a Sigma Tau Delta conference at Columbia, and there were MLA meetings, bookstore and book club events, libraries, even coffee houses in the city where Sonny could perform. But when I mentioned these possibilities, he quietly shook his head.

“No,” he said, reverently placing the top hat in a cylindrical box, “I couldn’t do anything like that. It would be cheating.”

“Cheating?”

“You do something like that once. It’s magic. I knew I had the audience. I felt I owned that stage. There’s this exchange. I played Wilde, but they created him in their minds. Their imaginations took over. I could feel it. They were not laughing at me, but with him. I was the vehicle. I was repeating quotes, but they were laughing as if hearing them for the first time. It all came into play, that connection. Otherwise, I’m just a kid in a costume. It was a rush, but if I repeated it, it wouldn’t be the same.”

“I don’t understand.” I pointed out that Broadway actors repeated performances of the same lines night after night to different audiences. Each house was new. Each performance was a live event, not a rerun.

“Maybe,” Sonny softly conceded, “but I would still be cheating myself, just repeating something that worked. I could try doing Poe or James Joyce, or somebody else maybe. That would be a new challenge. But if I did Wilde again I would be cheating myself and worse cheating him.”

“Who?”

“Wilde. You imitate once it’s a tribute, do it again it’s plagiarism. It’s stealing his act.” He cocked his head eastward as if Wilde were standing in the wings. And maybe in Sonny’s mind he was.

There was an eerie silence. I watched as he packed his costume, noting the care he displayed putting the paper carnation he’d spray-painted green in a Godiva box. He suddenly turned and smiled. “The costume I rented, but this I made myself. Would you want it?”

I took the box. I later put the flower under a glass bell jar. It stands on my desk at home, the only student memento I have after thirty years of teaching.

Everybody loves Sonny Lane now. He makes millions with HBO specials, movies, sold-out standup concerts. He’s Robbin Williams on steroids – crazy, unpredictable, ruthless, witty, and explosive. But watching him leer and lunge onstage, slapping bottoms and wolf whistling…. I wonder. What happened to that nuanced, composed boy who brought Oscar Wilde to life with so much grace and dignity?

Author: Mark Connelly’s fiction has appeared in Bristol Futurist, Peregrine Journal, The Brussels Review, Killer Nashville, Möbius Blvd, Indiana Review, Bristol Noir, Berlin Review, Third Wednesday, Altered Reality, and 34th Parallel. His collection of sixteen stories, The Last Casualty, will be published by Chapeltown Books in Britain later this year.

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