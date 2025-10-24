Jamie Holland shares the story behind her story, Everything Seemed Innocent . Read it here .

IDEA

The 70s are very alive for me. When I was 12, my family moved from Chevy Chase, Md. to Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Those few years before and after the move are what I recall the most about my childhood. My parents had a lot of parties in both places. Lots of drinking, lots of smoking. It was another time. Young women were taught to defer to the boys. At least I was. So I wanted to use the “we” as in all girls/women from that time who were brought up in a certain way and stretch out the years until “we” had kids and our kids had grown.

DEVELOPMENT

I started with one of my parents’ parties. Starting young, my sisters and I would make the hors d’oeuvres and our parents would have us pass around the wine and deliver cocktails to the guests. So I had the setting and then I thought I’d continue with what we did in the summers and wanting a boyfriend but being scared to say no when the guy started making the moves. I think that hesitancy is a universal feeling for young girls. Anyway, then I started to realize I needed a plan for the piece, so I decided to frame it starting with “In 1974” and end with “And now it’s 2025” and in between would be “In the summer”, “Later” and “And then.” The constraints help.



EDITING

Since I’d already decided on the structure, I didn’t mess with that. So it was really about line editing. With short stories I do a ton of editing but not so much with flash. I think in some ways I feel freer with the shorter form, which is kind of counterintuitive. Flash gives me parameters, which I find really helpful.

SUBMITTING

The funny story about this piece is that it got rejected from another magazine and the very next day it was accepted by WestWord. That was lovely to get the acceptance. I am humbled to have my story amongst so many wonderful writers.

FINAL REFLECTIONS

I think I could do more with the last paragraph.

Author: Jamie Holland’s stories have appeared or are appearing in Antietam Review (Winner of the 1998 Literary Contest), Baltimore Review, Electric Grace: Still More Fiction by Washington Area Women, Flash Fiction Magazine (Pushcart-nominated story), Gargoyle, Literary Mama, Palisades Review, Pithead Chapel, Potomac Review, Scoundrel Time, Under the Gum Tree and others.