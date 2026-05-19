The story behind the story, All the Other Mothers by Fiona Dignan. Read it here .

IDEA

This was a piece I developed during The Quantum Flash course run by Amanda at The Mindful Writer. It grew from the quantum concept of parallel universes, the theory that every small decision gives rise to a new parallel universe, and that these universes are infinite. All possibilities exist simultaneously. What drew me to this as a writer wasn’t the physics itself but the emotional logic of it. Grief already works like this. After a loss, the mind returns obsessively to the fork in the road, the moment before, the split-second that divided everything into before and after. Quantum theory gave me a framework that felt true to how that kind of grief actually moves: not linearly, not toward acceptance, but outward, branching, haunted by every version of what might have been. I wanted to embed that theoretical concept within a deeply human story: a mother struggling with unbearable grief over the loss of her son, and her desperate grappling with the profound unfairness of the universe.

DEVELOPMENT

I wanted to explore her guilt, her anger, and her envy. If all possibilities exist, then she made the right choice in some universes. Her son is still alive in others. And in one universe, she has learned to forgive herself, she can imagine her boy existing somewhere she can never reach, but his existence alone is enough for her. The multiverse structure also let me do something I find interesting in flash: use the second person not just as a stylistic choice but as something to distance the narrator from herself. The “you” keeps the narrator close to herself and at a distance simultaneously, she can’t quite claim the story as hers yet, can’t say “I.” That felt right for where she is emotionally. The other mothers aren’t separate characters so much as facets of the same grief, the self who didn’t look, the self who looked in time, the self who has somehow arrived at something like peace. Writing toward that last one felt like the emotional task of the whole piece.

EDITING

I submitted this piece for feedback to my Mindful Writing Group and, unlike the usual flash focus of what can you cut, the group pushed me to flesh the original piece out. It’s called All the Other Mothers, so that needed more development. Who are these other mothers? What are they doing in their universes? How does “our” mother feel about these theoretical other selves? It needed more, not less.

SUBMITTING

I haven’t submitted any writing for two years , in fact, this is one of only two submissions I’ve made this year. A few years ago, I submitted constantly. I had some successes and, of course, plenty of rejections. But I found myself tying my sense of ability and self-worth to an external approval system, and my writing was suffering because of it. There was no room to experiment, to wonder, to start a story and let it go where it wanted to go. I began The Mindful Writing Course three years ago and since then I’ve focused on the joy of writing itself. I’m now at a stage where I can send select pieces out, but for the pleasure of wanting to share them, rather than needing acceptance to confirm that I’m a good writer.

FINAL REFLECTIONS

Quantum physics opens up a space for genuinely experimental flash. Of course, flash doesn’t have to conform to the laws of macro or micro physics, it’s an experimental form in itself, and that’s part of the pleasure of writing it. But my final thought is that this story is still, at heart, a human one. It’s about the possibility of forgiving yourself for a split-second decision, and about the idea that nothing is truly annihilated. The universe offers us more grace than that.

Author: Fiona Dignan began writing during lockdown amid the chaos of home-schooling her four children. Her work appears in Mslexia, Pop Shot and WestWord. She has won the London Society Poetry Prize, Plaza Prize for Sudden Fiction and Farnham Flash Fiction competition, and has been listed for several major prizes.

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