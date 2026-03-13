The story behind the story, Terminal by Edith-Nicole Cameron. Read it here .

IDEA

In real life, and in fiction, there’s no shortage of redemptive stories in which an extramarital affair is overcome, the married couple goes on to thrive, stronger than ever. I am interested in the less tidy bits: the emotion, the rationalizing, and the endings that occur in shadowy scenes between the transgressing parties, whose relationship does not survive. In this piece, I was particularly interested in considering the domestic ease that an adulterous couple may experience together. I wanted to highlight where lines and loyalties blur when chemistry or unforeseen circumstances draw two people illicitly together.

DEVELOPMENT

This story developed from a prompt from the inestimable Kathy Fish, inspired by a short story called “Yours” by Mary Robinson. The prompt is to write a quiet scene between two people where the “trouble” lies beneath the surface. Sparse, simple dialogue and action should be informed by the behind-the-scenes tension. In “Yours,” Robinson allows the reader to wonder about the nature of the characters’ relationship. There’s some figuring out required, and I wanted to emulate that, having found it invigorating as a reader.



EDITING

“Terminal” got longer and shorter. Tense and perspective evolved considerably, as early drafts involved an omniscient narrator while the final version is through Chris’s vantage point. Backstory (which could fill a novel) was honed. I worked hard to bring to life the scene’s material artifacts, fraught and evocative for these characters: the photo, the coffee mugs, the sheets, the wedding ring.

SUBMITTING

I submitted various versions of this story for over a year. Many of what I consider my lesser works were accepted more readily! I received encouraging rejections, which resulted in a much-revised, much better story, and which clarified for me that “Terminal” was not right for just any journal. It’s not flashy. It does not meet the present political moment. It’s a quiet, sad, semi-confusing love story. Not a huge market for those right now.

FINAL REFLECTIONS

I fear Molly comes across as undeveloped. My intention was to show her through Chris’s eyes, and Chris can only see so much because he’s Chris. I hope readers are curious about Molly. I think they’ll meet her again in other stories.

Author: Edith-Nicole Cameron (she/they) lives in Minneapolis. She used to be a lawyer and an actor. They feel lucky to have work featured in elsewhere magazine, Star 82 Review, Brevity Blog, Literary Mama, Centaur Lit, River Teeth’s Beautiful Things, and other journals.

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