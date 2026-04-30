The story behind the story, I can be a Land Girl too by Cole Beauchamp. Read it here .

IDEA

This story started as a response to a Flash Fiction Festival online challenge in January 2025. We had to write about a painting — Land Girls Pruning at East Malling by Evelyn Dunbar. Whenever writing to a theme or photo, I generate a list of 20 ideas and throw out the first 10. The longer the list, the weirder the ideas. Hence the idea of a time-traveller who had to save one of the pruners.

DEVELOPMENT

The structure came first. I’m fascinated by time travel stories and sliding doors/parallel universes. So I knew I wanted to loop through time and repeat the story until the time traveller got it right.

I often get stuck with how to end a story. I knew this woman was somehow important to the future but couldn’t decide why. All I knew was she kept falling off the ladder. So I cycled through several ideas — she was a mathematician, she was an inventor, she was an unlikely leader like Linda Hamilton in Terminator. And then I landed on the baby.

EDITING

I love doing research to flesh out a story — what dishes were most popular during rationing? What type of pajamas did they wear? I went down a rabbit hole about the postal service during WWII and serious delays in letters sent to soldiers and those coming back. Combine that with my bugbear about how inefficient infrastructure like power stations and railways is (I write about the energy industry for my day job). These all gave me details to weave in.

SUBMITTING

I submitted the story as “It sounds so easy in the mission brief” but it got nowhere in the Festival challenge. In March, I subbed it to hex literary and got a really positive decline. So I sent it to my flash group, whose feedback centred on anchoring the reader a bit more (tumble through time, clock resets) and tightening the time traveller's motivation (I will succeed). Played with the title so much that when I subbed it for the Bloom submission call from WestWord, I put one title on the submission page and another on the document! Was very pleased when Amanda chose it for Flash Focus.

FINAL REFLECTIONS

What started as a very niche story evolved into something more universal about camaraderie and perseverance. I hope people enjoy my slightly weird romp through time!

Author: Edith-Nicole Cameron (she/they) lives in Minneapolis. She used to be a lawyer and an actor. They feel lucky to have work featured in elsewhere magazine, Star 82 Review, Brevity Blog, Literary Mama, Centaur Lit, River Teeth’s Beautiful Things, and other journals.

Leave a comment

Share