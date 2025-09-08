Submissions are open on a rolling basis for flash fiction stories to appear in our Flash Focus feature. All writers selected will also have an interview about the story that will run alongside it.

There is no theme but please read the stories we publish to get a feel for what we like.

Our usual submission guidelines apply (see below).

We will also nominate stories for prizes (Best of the Net, Best Small Fictions, Best Microfictions, etc.).

Words: Up to 1000 (excluding the title)

Submission fee: £7 submission only / £22 with feedback

Author payment: £20

Submission Guidelines

All submissions must be sent through Submittable and we cannot accept email submissions. Anything sent via email will not be read.

Please submit no more than one story per category in each submission period. If you are submitting to more than one category then each submission must be made separately and the submission fee paid each time.

Please use a legible, easy-to-read font of 12pt or 14pt.

All submissions must be previously unpublished (never published in print or online, including a personal blog) and in .doc, .docx, or .pdf format ONLY.

Simultaneous submissions are fine but please withdraw your submission via Submittable if it is accepted elsewhere.

Our submissions are open to all adult writers worldwide. All work must be written in English.

Please do not send us stories with racism, sexism, homophobia, religious hatred or any other kind of bigotry and hate. Any sex must be relevant to the story. Do not send us graphic stories of rape, incest, child abuse, bestiality, or gratuitous violence. We won’t publish it and we do not want to read it.

Authors will retain all rights and copyright to their works. WestWord requests one-time, non-exclusive rights to publish your work.