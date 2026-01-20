Hi Story Lovers!

When reading all the submissions we receive here at WestWord, I've been thinking a lot lately about the stories that don't quite resonate with me and why. It’s not because they're badly written but because I get a sense of something wanting to break free that can't quite emerge.

It’s as if the writer sensed something powerful wanted to come through, but they shied away from it because the character isn’t visibly different by the end. There’s no clear journey from problem to transformation. So the story has the turning point, shows growth, makes sure something has changed by the final line.

And in doing so, loses something that gave it the spark. I can still feel the echoes of that spark though and so I’ve been wondering, what if the constraints we think govern flash fiction are actually just consensus reality rules we’ve all unconsciously agreed to follow?

Consider these invisible laws most of us write by:

Stories must show transformation or change

Characters need development arcs

Something must be different by the end

The journey from conflict to resolution must be clear

Stories must happen in one timeline

Past stays past, present stays present

Cause must precede effect

We’ve all started to follow these rules so automatically and subconsciously we don’t even realise they’re choices, not requirements.

The Problem with Consensus Reality Storytelling

I see it all the time in submissions to WestWord — flash pieces that are technically accomplished, structurally sound, with vivid language and clear character arcs. Everything a craft book would tell you to include is there.

But something feels flat. Like the original energy that compelled the writer to start has been edited out in favour of proper structure. The strangeness, the uncertainty, the ineffable quality that made this story need to exist — gone. Replaced with impressive craft that leaves me unmoved.

Because here’s what I’ve noticed: readers aren’t hungry for perfectly executed story arcs. They’re hungry for something true, even if that truth doesn’t fit the expected shape. They want to feel the writer discovering something on the page, not demonstrating they know how stories are supposed to work.

When we force our stories into consensus reality shapes — making sure the character changes, the arc is clear, the progress is linear — we might create technically sound fiction. But we lose the very thing that could make a reader stop, breathe differently, see the world shift slightly on its axis.

We trade mystery for clarity. Genuine discovery for predictable satisfaction. The spark for the shape.

Why Flash Is Perfect for Reality-Fluid Work

Here’s what flash fiction has that longer forms don’t: brevity creates permeability.

Flash exists in that brief sweet spot — long enough to create meaning, short enough that readers can hold multiple possibilities in awareness simultaneously.

Flash is the form where we can show a character making three different choices in parallel realities within 750 words. Where past and present can legitimately occupy the same narrative moment. Where collective memory can shift mid-story and readers experience the vertigo of that shift rather than needing it explained.

The constraints of flash — that ruthless word count, that demand for compression — actually liberate us from consensus reality’s requirement for singular coherent timelines. We don’t have space for elaborate explanations, so we can simply show reality being fluid and trust readers to hold that fluidity.

What Becomes Possible

When we stop treating those invisible rules as laws, flash fiction cracks open.

Stories can follow sound-wave patterns instead of narrative arcs. Characters can be connected across impossible distances without logical explanation. Threshold spaces between states — sleep and waking, life and death, one reality and another — become legitimate settings rather than metaphors.

The narrator and the narrated can blur. Time can move in spirals. Memory can be collective and mutable. Cause doesn’t have to precede effect.

This isn’t chaos. It’s precision of a different kind — following the actual architecture of consciousness and quantum reality rather than the comfortable fiction of linear cause-and-effect storytelling.

The feeling of writing in this space is liberation. Like suddenly having access to techniques you always sensed were possible but had no framework for attempting.

Where Science Meets Spirituality in Storytelling

Five years ago, I wrote and taught a course called Experiments in Flash that used fractals, holographic universe theory, Hopi prophecies, and ideas about consciousness as creative inspiration for experimental storytelling. Writers built stories following the Koch snowflake fractal’s infinite complexity, explored characters living across multiple timelines, and discovered what happens when consensus reality cracks open.

I loved writing it and exploring these ideas with writers. And now I’ve written a follow-up course - Quantum Flash: Where Science Meets Spirituality in Experimental Fiction.

For years, I’ve been studying quantum theories and ancient wisdom traditions — everything from many-worlds interpretation to Tibetan Bardo teachings, from cymatics research to non-dual philosophy. What keeps striking me is how cutting-edge science and millennia-old spiritual insights keep pointing toward identical truths about reality.

Quantum physicists talk about parallel universes splitting at every decision point. Sanskrit texts describe infinite worlds where every possible version of us exists simultaneously.

Researchers study near-death experiences showing consciousness beyond brain activity. Tibetan monks teach navigation between incarnations.

Cymatics reveals how sound frequencies create geometric patterns in matter. Ancient traditions claim “In the beginning was the Word” - sound as the creative force of existence.

These aren’t just fascinating concepts. They’re creative goldmines for experimental flash fiction.

This isn’t about writing science fiction or spiritual stories (though all story types are welcome!), it’s about using these reality-bending ideas as structural inspiration. What happens when you write the same character making different soul-level choices across parallel realities? How do you craft a story following vibrational patterns of cymatics? Can you create flash that exists in threshold spaces near-death experiencers describe?

The Course Journey

🌌 Week 1: Multiverse Theory & Soul Paths Explore many-worlds theory alongside spiritual concepts of soul contracts.

🧠 Week 2: The Mandela Effect & Collective Consciousness Use mass false memories and morphic resonance as narrative techniques.

✨ Week 3: Near Death Experiences & Bardo States Combine clinical death research and personal NDE stories with Tibetan teachings on consciousness transitions.

🔗 Week 4: Quantum Entanglement & Soul Connections Apply “spooky action at a distance” to soul family concepts - characters connected across impossible distances and times.

🔊 Week 5: Cymatics & Sacred Geometry Use sound-pattern creation and sacred mantras as story architecture.

🕉️ Week 6: Non-Duality & Unity Consciousness Explore observer-observed unity in quantum physics and Advaita Vedanta to create work where character/reader/story boundaries dissolve.

Plus: Live Zoom sessions every Friday at 3pm UK time (1 hour) to discuss course work and write to experimental prompts. All sessions recorded.

If you took the original Experiments in Flash course, this is your next level. If you’re new to my work but ready to push your flash writing into uncharted territory, this is where we break the rules we didn’t even know we were following!

Six weeks. Six reality-bending concepts. Flash fiction that follows consciousness and quantum reality instead of consensus storytelling constraints.

Come bend your mind and your stories into new shapes with me!

With love,

Amanda 💙