WestWord

WestWord

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Stephen Smythe's avatar
Stephen Smythe
2d

A compelling story of childhood cruelty, being different, and separating yourself from the pack.

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Madeleine Armstrong's avatar
Madeleine Armstrong
4d

Wow, I love this. You've really captured that teenage need to belong, even if it involves going along with senseless bullying. So many shades of grey in this story, and the sense of dread is palpable

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