Your arms are tired. You are too old for this. Too cold, too naked. The willow crown you spent three days weaving slips down from your forehead and catches on your right ear, where it sits, lopsided. You add and subtract paces: the grubby footprints you must press into the mud before your destination. A hundred, a thousand? More than there are leaves on an oak, than there are oaks in the forest?

Ten more steps before you’ll allow yourself a rest. Nine, eight, seven. The canvas sack you haul bites into your fingers. You can feel the blood trapped, gasping. You give the signal: the grunt and nod that means can’t go no further. The old woman who carries the sack with you scowls but her pace slackens. She too is naked; her haunches withered. She understands how tired you are, weathered grey with the same yearning, the nag in the blood you feel as duty.

You place the sack on the pathway, then grasp at handfuls of air until blood flows again and your fingers tingle. The woman motions and you haul up the sack again. The muscles in your arm twitch like an animal dying. The effort of carrying makes your chest heave, tears stream down your face. You dare not look up in case the village has crept no closer. Soon, not as soon as you hoped, but soon, you see a spire, see light shake itself free of a high window.

You are surprised at how gummy the metalled road feels underfoot, how the small flecks of grit bite sharp as pike’s teeth. You walk down the lane, through a dog smell, through brown leaves and bare hedges, then past the first houses, on past the pub and the newsagent, the slaughter of the butcher’s window. The sack feels lighter now. It squirms in your grip. A man stands in the doorway of a shop, open mouthed, a pool of milk and broken glass at his feet. He steps over it and follows you. The vicar lets her bicycle clatter onto the pavement, tears off her dog collar and falls in line behind you. People pour from their houses. They wear pyjamas, house coats; people with their hair full of suds, in dressing gowns that cling to their wet bodies. The fat dentist and her lover, the failed watercolourist, throw down their toast and come with you.

You and the old woman, both with your crowns eschew, drag the people of the village behind you like the train of a wedding gown. The sun is high now, birds fall from the skies onto the branches of the trees in the church yard. Elvers boil beneath your feet in the water pipes, field mice explode from under a hedgerow, the brown mass scattering like dropped pottery. You are no longer tired. There is a mineral taste of sap in the air.

You reach the blotch of common. The dew soaks your feet as you step on to that hump of grass that sits like a wart on the village’s cheek. Before you’ve reached the centre of it, the sack thrashes in your hands, the sack you’ve carried, the sack that it feels like you’ve carried forever. It rips, shredding, bursts and your daughter leaps out, long and wire like, her limbs limestone-white. Her eyes are the colour of snow melt, her tongue the shocked pink of a skinned rabbit. Her belly and legs flash like frisks of light on water. Her face twists and widens with laughter. She screams laughter. She howls and screeches.

You turn to the old woman, your wife. Why did you not know that? She is now young, beautiful, her hair is the colour of October and you reach out to her and she replies with her own hand and your daughter capers and jibbers and you turn to the people who have trailed behind you and see that all of them are naked, holding each other’s hands, laughing, crying, as they watch your daughter pull crocuses from amongst the boundary stones, her fingers shake out snow drops, honeysuckle, hop, ivy.

It is only then that you will feel the shrewd breeze between your ribs and you rise up, up, higher, and the sun pierces your heart, and you are thin and diffuse as light itself. If you could live this day again, you pray, you will fall as mist, turning the world the colour of calico.

Author: In small and inconsequential ways, James Mason has been a poet, editor and standup comedian. His work has recently appeared in The Phare, Egg+Frog and WENSUM, as well as on the long listed for the Oxford Flash Fiction Prize. He has an MA in Creative Writing.

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