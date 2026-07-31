Hi Story Lovers,

I’m delighted to bring you our Compass edition, which is a theme that turned out to bring more variety than I expected. Rather than stories focused on travelling north, south, east or west, the writers in this edition have given explored the theme through a test of morality, a father’s voicemail, a stranger’s grief in a petrol station car park, a dream of leaves crunching underfoot on a road going nowhere in particular, and a golden candle bringing light to the darkness and heaviness of grief.

These five stories show us all the different ways compasses can be used in our lives. Some point us toward doing the right thing, while others show us how to escape. One or two don’t point anywhere at all but just spin and spin, showing us that sometimes its not easy to know which direction we should take.

I hope you enjoy these stories. Please show the authors some love in the comments if you do.

With love,

Amanda 💙