Hi Story Lovers! We are so excited to share our latest themed edition with you.

An ember is what persists when the flames have died — the stubborn glow that refuses to go out, the warmth you carry forward. The five stories in this edition understand that sometimes survival isn’t about the fire itself, but what remains when it’s reduced to its essential heat.

J.M.C. Kane appears twice in this collection and is the first writer to have two stories published in a single WestWord edition. Congratulations! In Warranty, we have a phone repair technician who understands that some damage should be preserved, not fixed. The second piece, Resonance, maps a mother’s journey toward a different kind of connection with her autistic daughter, discovering that understanding doesn’t always arrive the way we expect.

Stephanie Percival’s Song from the Fire follows children who have lost everything finding their way back to something like hope through the simplest of discoveries. The Ember in my Pocket from Taria Karillion examines what we carry from a childhood marked by absence and cruelty, and how the smallest gesture of tenderness can sustain us. And in Joyce Bingham’s The Last Monday Morning, residents of a care home choose how to spend their final hours with remarkable clarity about what actually matters.

These stories understand that an ember isn’t much — just a coal that still holds heat, a fragment of what was. But handled carefully, it’s enough. Enough to warm your hands and your heart. Enough to illuminate what you couldn’t see before.

With love,

Amanda 💙

Edition 11 - January 2026

We hope you enjoy these stories as much as we do. Please do give the authors some love in the comments section of their stories!

