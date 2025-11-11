Hi Story Lovers! We are so excited to share our latest themed edition with you.

Threshold. Such a beautiful, resonant word suggesting that precise moment of standing between — not quite here, not quite there. That breath held between what was and what will be.

When we invited submissions on this theme, we knew writers would explore the obvious thresholds: doorways, beginnings, endings. What we didn’t anticipate was how many would venture into those subtler, more unsettling in-between spaces — the ones we often don’t realise we’re standing in until we’ve already crossed over.

This collection of six stories moves through recognition and dread, transformation and loss, consciousness emerging and love blooming in unexpected places. Our writers explore thresholds of birth and death, connection and isolation, preparation and surrender. They show us families poised on precipices, relationships dissolving, bodies changing in ways both wondrous and terrifying.

These stories show that thresholds are sometimes as quiet as learning who we truly are, or as vast as crossing between worlds. They’re the moment before everything shifts, the suspended space between hope and grief, the recognition that we’ve already become something other than what we were.

Here you’ll find the ultimate threshold of entering existence, and the aching one of leaving familiar places. You’ll encounter thresholds that demand preparation for unnamed futures, and those that arrive unbidden, changing us in ways we never anticipated. There are thresholds measured in geological time and others that pass in a single held breath.

We hope you enjoy them as much as we do. Please do give the authors some love in the comments section of their stories!

With love,

Amanda 💙

Get writing with us!

We have lots of great workshops coming up this month! The Promptathon event is included with our memberships but you can still buy a ticket and come along if you’re not a member.

Thursday 20th November 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM GMT

An hour of nonstop writing to ignite your creativity. No overthinking. No stopping. Just writing. There’ll be a series of rapid-fire prompts, from quick word lists to instant story sparks. Some exercises will push you into unexpected ideas, others will help you unlock unique language and imagery. By the end, you’ll have pages of raw material, filled with characters, settings, conflicts, descriptions, and unexpected surprises.

Saturday 22nd November 2:30 PM - 4:30 PM GMT

Curious about how to move from publishing standalone flash to a body of work? This 2-hour workshop breaks down everything you need to know about turning your stories into a collection. Through discussion and small group work, you’ll have a chance to reflect on your personal project and leave with a clearer picture of which publishing route might work best for you.

Saturday 29th November 2:30 PM - 4:30 PM GMT

Join writer Jason Mann as he guides you through how to wield setting in your storytelling. Whether it be the claustrophobic grime of a city or the wild coast of a remote land, use your landscape to drive plot, evoke emotions and create your desired atmosphere. Jason will talk about how he makes the most of Cornwall’s raw landscape, buildings and its legends in his stories then invite participants write a short scene that makes the most of setting and then, for those wishing to take part, will lead a discussion on the contributions.

