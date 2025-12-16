A few flakes fall slowly through the sky as the green Outback pulls into the lot. Joe stops shoveling and waves, then watches the car doors open. A young family gets out. The father wears a burgundy sweater, the mother a flannel and vest. The children are golden.

Matt, whose father owns the tree farm, sticks his heads out of the greenhouse. “You wanna take them, or me?”

“I can. Chainsaw in there?”

Matt nods, then after a moment he asks, “Hey, how’s the old lady?”

“Keeping comfortable.”

“When’s she due again?”

“Christmas day.”

#

The family follows Joe up the tall hill, past the blue spruces and scotch pines to the Douglases. The hill and sky are white, the path slick from stamping.

“You guys came at a good time. You’ll have your pick.”

“Has it been busy?” the father asks.

“Nah. We got a rush after Thanksgiving, but now it’ll be slow right up till the nineteenth or twentieth.”

The mother asks, “Have you worked here long?”

“No. Most of the year I run my own landscaping business. Mowing lawns. But that slows down in the winter, so I pick up shifts here,” says Joe. “My wife’s due in a couple weeks. Anything for extra money - you know how it is”

“Oh, congratulations!” says the mother.

They pick an eight-footer; the children demand it. Joe smiles and tells them to meet him at the greenhouse. When they’ve gone he starts the chainsaw. He kneels in the snow, one knee wet, as the saw bites into the wood.

The family is in the greenhouse. Matt bullshits with them but outside Joe can’t hear as he runs the tree through the baler. His gloves are sticky with sap, the fingers pulling at each other.

When he turns off the baler he hears the mother say, “Yes, a little Christmas baby! It’s magical.”

Matt pauses. “He tell you anything about it?”

“Tell us what?”

“It’s not his! One of those surrogate pregnancies. His wife carries it, but once it’s born they give it to a couple in West Hartford. Lucky kid – it’ll grow up rich.”

The mother says something he can’t make out.

“It’s good money, apparently. They get ten grand; maybe twelve,” Matt says. “I wonder if they get it up front, or only after the kid’s born?”

While the mother buckles the children into their carseats, Joe and the father lash the tree to the roof with twine. The needles scrape the green paint and the father winces.

“Thanks for the help. Hope it picks up for you,” says the father. He puts out his hand. In his palm are two folded bills.

“You don’t hafta do that,” Joe says as he stuffs the bills into his pocket.

“I’m happy to. Good luck to your wife.” The father opens his car door. “Merry Christmas.”

Author: Stuart Ziarnik’s debut chapbook, The Vulture, won The Headlight Review’s Chapbook Contest. His second chapbook, Load Shed, is forthcoming from Alternating Currents Press. He’s won the Letter Review Prize and the George Dila Memorial Flash Fiction Prize. He lives in Connecticut with his wife and daughter.

This story is part of our Christmas Countdown 2025 selection and Lilia’s Christmas present is 3 months WestWord membership.

