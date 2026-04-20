Hi Story Lovers,

I’m delighted to reveal the cover of WestWord’s first ever charity anthology and invite you to the launch party for Dislocation.

On Wednesday 20the May, 7–8pm UK time, we’ll be gathering on Zoom to celebrate twenty-three brilliant flash fictions on the theme of home. I’ll be saying a few words about how the anthology came together, and four of our contributors will read from their stories.

Dislocation began with a simple belief: that stories can do more than entertain. Profits from sales goes to St Mungo’s, who work tirelessly across the UK to end homelessness and help people rebuild their lives.

The event is free, but if you’re able to make a small donation to St Mungo’s at checkout, it would mean the world. Spaces are limited as I can only have so many people in a Zoom meeting so if you would like to come, do book as soon as you can!

Join the party

With love,

Amanda 💙