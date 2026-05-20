Hi Story Lovers,

It’s your last chance to join us to celebrate the launch of our charity anthology in support ofSt Mungo’s, who work tirelessly across the UK to end homelessness and help people rebuild their lives.

Today at 7–8pm UK time we’ll be gathering on Zoom to celebrate twenty-three brilliant flash fictions on the theme of home. I’ll be saying a few words about how the anthology came together, and four of our contributors will read from their stories.

The event is free, but if you’re able to make a small donation to St Mungo’s at checkout, it would mean the world.

Join the party

With love,

Amanda 💙