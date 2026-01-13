This post is for our paid members of WestWord. In it, I explore how stories transmit emotional charge through the flow of energy between characters, scenes, moments. When words become circuitry. Join us to read the full thing, access the archived craft posts and over 50 workshop recordings, plus get new craft posts and workshops every month, and submissions to the journal and WestWord Prize included.

Some stories crackle with life while others lie flat on the page, and the difference isn’t always about plot or pacing. It’s about something more fundamental: how energy moves through the narrative, the way electricity flows through the story circuit. When a story conducts energy well, readers feel it. They’re drawn forward not just by what happens next but by the charge moving beneath the surface.

This isn’t about action or speed. It’s about the currents that create the flow of the story. The invisible force that connects one moment to the next, that makes a gesture resonate three paragraphs later, that turns words into something that buzz and hum with life.