Chronus sighed. Outside the sun was shining, birds were singing but he was tired and reluctant to start the day. This feeling of lethargy was new and had he not been immortal he might have worried about his health. The truth was he was bored and upset by the world he now lived in. He hankered for the good old days, especially when people had called him Saturn and the feast of Saturnalia was such fun. Now he was known as ‘Old Father Time’ and there was only one day in the year, New Year’s Eve, when anyone gave him even a passing thought.

He really felt he was not appreciated in this era when everything ran by the clock. Chronometers were worn on people’s wrists, every room and computer had one. But they still did not acknowledge his importance. It made him feel he would like to show them how life would be if he went on strike. A few days without him regulating time should make them appreciate him more.

Chronus acted on his idea by doing absolutely nothing except turning over, plumping his pillow and going back to sleep.

All the clocks in the world slowed down but because they all agreed, the change was not noticed. Everything continued as before.

Chronus woke up after several weeks and decided his strike needed to last a little longer because so far it had had little effect.

After another month astronomers became confused. The stars and planets were no longer in alignment with the calendar. It made no sense because the most accurate clocks all agreed with each other.

Scientists held meetings to discuss the fact that winter was fast approaching but the date showed it was only August. People were becoming exhausted and moaned that the days seemed endless.

Chronus woke again and knew that it was late November but his ‘go slow’ meant everyone on earth thought it was September and were puzzled by the appallingly cold weather and few daylight hours. They blamed Climate Change or the government, but nobody blamed Old Father Time.

There was only one person aware of the probable cause of this anomaly and that was Father Christmas. Most adults believed he was fictitious but used him to extract exemplary behaviour from their children as their excitement mounted with Christmas approaching.

In his home in Lapland, Father Christmas decided to ring Chronus.

‘Chronus? I think you have gone too far. You are creating chaos in the world and ruining my season. It’s nearly Christmas and there are none of the normal decorations, carols playing in supermarkets or frantic present buying and baking. The days have been so long my elves were finished and ready months ago and now they spend their days playing computer games. It just won’t do!’

‘I’m sorry, Santa. I was resentful that my careful regulation of time, year after year, was not appreciated. I wanted them to realise my importance. I hadn’t thought how it would affect you. It should be New Year soon, my short moment of glory, but that will be late too. At this rate Christmas and New Year will arrive in the Spring. That would be a nice change don’t you think?’

‘No! That just won’t do!’ said Santa, going red in the face. ‘You need to get working again, preferably doing double time and get us back on track.’

‘I’ll have to think about that. I’m not sure I want to work at all, let alone rapidly, just to satisfy this materialistic world. The people care about nothing but money. Huh. They even say, ‘Time is money’, but still they never give me any credit.’

‘Now who’s being selfish?’ asked Santa with wry grin. ‘Have you thought about all the children? They find it hard enough to wait for Christmas to come, and you are drawing out time and making them wait even longer. Also the people are so weary because every hour now lasts the equivalent of two and a day’s work is double the length. I know that the nights and weekends are also longer but the human body’s not designed to work like this. For such a benign man you are really being cruel.’

There was a silence. Santa could almost feel Chronus grappling with his conscience and was not surprised when he whispered,

‘I suppose you’re right. I’ll start straight away.’

That evening time slipped away rather quickly. Everyone awoke complaining they still felt tired, after their eight hours in bed. But they were all delighted to find the days seemed to rattle along. A few people thought they could actually see the minutes ticking away as if they were seconds, but others dismissed their observations as pure fantasy.

Astronomers noticed the gradual realignment of the stars and planets but were powerless to appreciate what had happened. One or two predicted that the current rate of correction would mean that the Earth was increasing its rate of spin and that our calendar may have to be changed. They watched anxiously while the blissfully unaware members of the public began to look forward to Christmas. Decorations appeared in the shops, carols were played and the normal frenzy of buying and baking took place. Santa began to smile and was even heard to voice the odd, ‘Ho, Ho, Ho,’ as his elves loaded his sledge.

Chronus was exhausted by his efforts but was rewarded by the return of energy and general glow of happiness that permeated the people.

He had not noticed how his lethargy had affected the entire population and now he realised that they depended upon him in a way he had never understood before.

His reward came with New Years Eve, exactly to time, and it seemed to him that all the parties were brighter and happier occasions than ever before.

Author: Hazel, a retired teacher, is the author of five novels, a book of poems and an autobiography.

This story is part of our Christmas Countdown 2025 selection and Hazel’s Christmas present is tickets for 5 workshops in 2026.

