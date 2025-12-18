WestWord

WestWord

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steph P's avatar
Steph P
2h

Thank you. Good to have a witty, amusing story! Made me smile 😃

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Amanda Saint · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture