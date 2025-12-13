I scrunch my fingers, press the stems to my face and inhale. Sage, rosemary and thyme; an aromatic fistful, freshly snipped from my frosty fellside garden. There is never any need to add salt to the seasoning in our traditional Christmas nut-roast mixture.

Out of the evergreen sprigs, a startling red cluster tumbles. Ladybirds, blazing like miniature baubles, bright as holly berries rolling around on the scrubbed wooden grain of the scullery worktop. A Christmas surprise.

Quick, come and look, I call to you, as we have called to each other, these past eighteen years. My girl. My lamb. My curious combination of poet, painter and entomologist. Quick, come and look. I’m so happy to have you home from your dreaming spires, returned to the centre of our universe at the back of our shared beyond, after your first term away.

Feet patter, as they have pattered since you took your first steps across the cold flagstones. You enter the steamy kitchen, stand amid the nut roast preparations, and look around. Apricots, chopped almonds, minced garlic, and the carrots that made a casualty of my knuckles in their grating.

What? you mutter. What is it?

Come. Look.

I smile and gesture. Will I hear Ah, coccinella septempunctata, fly away home, or some observation regarding hibernation habits, or a childhood memory of bug hunts with your jam jar, magnifying glass and watercolour set? Perhaps a line from your beloved Blake, the not so fearful symmetry of black spots on red backs, or simply an innocent cry of joy at the unexpected sight of the Christmas ladybirds?

But it’s a new phrase I hear.

Is that all?

Like a hot spear.

Is that all? you repeat with burning eyes and flared nostrils.

You turn. Your elbow brushes against the greeting cards displayed on the dresser that your grandfather made. Ignoring them as they flutter onto the floor, you pad back along the flagstones with dread feet, snarling towards the study you have made in the front parlour with your paints and volumes of poetry and the assignment you dare to write, framed on your laptop, unshared. I wipe my sticky fingers down the front of the red nosed reindeer apron you gave me so many Christmases ago and gather the dispersing ladybirds. Cradling them in my mortal hand, I return them to their herby, wintry beds.

Back in the kitchen, I plunge my hands into the Christmas nut-roast-mix and knead. My palms and fingertips rub and squeeze each crumb and crushed kernel, while a little unnecessary salt spills from my eyes into the mixture. Through blurred vision, another unexpected sight comes into focus. There, shining on the chipped and battle-scarred ceramic rim of the bowl is a lost and left-behind ladybird. I refrain from shouting Come and look. I don’t want to rouse the tiger again.

You must have been eight or nine when you sat on the rug, reading interesting facts to me from the Big Book of British Insects that Santa brought for you. Mummy, listen to this. In the old days, people ate ladybirds. They believed the yellow fluid they secreted was a painkiller and could cure toothache! Toothache? Might it also cure a pain in the backside? I look at the ladybird and the nut-roast-mix and ponder for a few moments before I banish the unseasonably wicked thought from my head. I shepherd the red straggler onto a sprig of thyme and set off to reunite it with its family. Stopping at the kitchen door I take a deep breath.

It’s called a blooming, I bellow down the hallway to you. The collective noun. For ladybirds.

I know mum, I know your growling reply resounds, but I’m busy. Trying to work.

Author: Ruth lives quietly in West Cumbria. She has an MA in creative writing from the Open University which she endeavours to put good use.

This story is part of our Christmas Countdown 2025 selection and Ruth’s Christmas present is 3 months membership at WestWord.

