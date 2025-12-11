Hi Story Lovers!

Thanks to the 16 writers who posted a story in response to this month’s Monthly Micro prompt, which was SHADOW. The random number generator picked L Kim as the winner. Here’s their story.

L Kim’s prize is a free workshop of any we have scheduled from January to March 2026. See them all here then just email us to let us know which one you want to attend.

She’s walking into town, her swimming gear swinging in a plastic bag. She notes movement beneath the Morton Bay trees. They’re as dense as a forest, as wide as the island which runs between roads. Who are those people? What are they doing? But Meg in front of her stares straight ahead, and Carmel behind her has eyes fixed on the ground - she’s watching the ants shifting red dirt, they’re more interesting.

You can read all the stories that were posted in the comments, here.

We’ll be back with the next prompt on 5th January 2026 and it’s free to enter.

Christmas Countdown

In the meantime, our Christmas Countdown of stories starts tomorrow so keep an eye one your inbox every day for the next ten days for a feast of festive stories.

They’re shared here in alphabetical order but will be published in random order and the writers’ Christmas presents will be announced along with their stories.

Another White Christmas by Stephanie Percival

A Pause for Mrs Claus by Madeleine Armstrong

Christmas Ladybyrds by Ruth Guthrie

Chronological Disorder by Hazel Goss

Die Hard with a Parrot by Louise Johnston

Douglas Fir by Stuart Ziarnik

Holiday Lights and Memories by Pamela J Pescosolido

Striking it lucky at the Wind Creek Casino by Cole Beauchamp

The Cardboard Santa Claus by Lilia Mahfouz

The Last Doll in the Shop by Alan Kennedy

Thanks so much to all of these writers for sharing their stories with us. We hope you enjoy them as much as do!

We’re closed over Christmas and New Year so we have postponed the December WestWord Voices feature for this month to January. The final Friday Flashing session for 2025 is December 19th and then the first one in 2026 is on January 9th. Our first workshop in the new year is on Sunday 4th January and it’s the first in the Novel Building Blocks series. So if you’re determined to write, or edit, a novel in 2026 come join me! Info here.

With love,

Amanda 💙

P.S. Don’t forget to send your stories for our anthology that will publish in 2026 in paperback and ebook, in support of St. Mungo’s homelessness charity. Deadline is 21st December. At the time of writing this message we’ve already received 62 submissions. Thank you so much to all who have sent a story so far!

Get all the submission info here.

