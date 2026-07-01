Photo by Nong on Unsplash

Hi Story Lovers,

We’re open for submissions for our 2027 charity anthology — and this year’s theme is Hunger.

All proceeds will go to Mary’s Meals, the charity that sets up school meal programmes in some of the world’s poorest communities, giving children a reason to attend school and the nourishment to learn.

What we’re looking for

Flash fiction and creative non-fiction up to 1,000 words that explores what hunger really means. There’s the obvious — that empty growl in the pit of a stomach — but we want you to go further. What about the all-consuming desire for a better job, a different life altogether? The craving to escape a place, a state of mind, a way of being? We want stories that sit with hunger in all its forms: physical, emotional, spiritual, and everything in between.

Submission guidelines

Theme: Hunger

Genres: Flash fiction and creative non-fiction

Word count: Up to 1,000 words

Submission fee: FREE

Deadline: 20th September 2026

Submissions are free however, to get the book listed with online retailers and real-life bookshops, we need to cover the cost of ISBNs — £174 in total. When you submit, you’ll have the option to make a voluntary donation towards this. Any amount received beyond what’s needed will go directly to Mary’s Meals.

Every story matters. Every donation helps. And every reader who buys this book will be putting food on the table for a child who needs it.

Submit your story

We can’t wait to read what hunger means to you.

With love,

Amanda 💙

Read the stories that were chosen for our previous charity anthology, Dislocation, and support St. Mungo’s — the UK charity helping people who are homeless.

If you buy direct using the QR code or button below it means far more money reaches the charity, since we’re not paying 55% of the cover price to retailers. The direct orders are available for shipping in the UK and US only. If you want to buy from a bookstore then it is available in Barnes & Noble, Waterstones, Amazon, and can be ordered in by independent stores.

Buy the paperback direct