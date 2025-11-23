Hi story lovers, it’s time to help us choose more stories to put forward for a prize. This time around it’s Best Small Fictions and we can nominate 5 flash and micro stories that we’ve published in 2025 for consideration for the 2026 anthology.

We’ve selected the following 9 stories as our finalists and the nominees will be chosen by you!

Please read all 10 stories and then vote for your favourite only.

The 5 stories with the most votes will be our selection and will be nominated for Best Small Fictions 2026. Voting closes on 30th November.

Vote here

Vote here

Share

Leave a comment