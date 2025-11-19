Fiona J. Mackintosh shares the story behind her story, Patrimony

Please can you tell us where the inspiration for this story came from and what drew you to write about a young man caught between his parents’ competing narratives?

The inspiration for “Patrimony” is my late father. He grew up in Nottingham just like Lennie. When his father left the family after the end of the Second World War, my dad left school at 14 to train as a Post Office telephone engineer to help his mother to pay the bills. After he completed his National Service, he had a chance to take a government-funded place at Nottingham University and, through a huge amount of hard work, achieved a first-class degree in Electrical Engineering and went on to get a PhD. Having worked at the famous Bell Labs and then for Westinghouse in the USA, he moved back to the UK and set up his own consultancy company advising European governments on the development of their microelectronic industries. I’ve always been in awe of the self-belief and sheer determination he must have had to persevere and succeed like that.

The Goose Fair is so vividly rendered that it becomes almost a character itself—the noise, lights, food, and chaos. How did you approach writing the fair scenes, and what role did you want the setting to play in the story?

Goose Fair is an annual Nottingham tradition going back to the Middle Ages. For years, it was held in the city’s famous Market Square (where I’ve set a key chapter in my forthcoming historical novel Ancestral Virgins). In 1928, Goose Fair was moved to the larger Forest Recreation Ground, which is where Lennie and Jean go to enjoy it. I was taken there myself when I was very young – there’s a picture of me clutching a candy floss larger than my head. Even at that age, I could feel the excitement about the Fair and tried to inject that into “Patimony”: “Lennie always knew the nights of the Goose Fair were special. There was a fizz about, like a bottle of ginger beer stopped by a thumb. Lampposts lit the dusky streets like stage lights, and the whole city was up on its toes, prize fighter ready, a little wildness in the smoky air.” Because the Fair is such a ritual and rite of passage for Nottingham people, I saw it as the perfect place to bring to a head the various complications in Lennie’s life.

Lennie is ambitious and confident about his future, yet he has significant blind spots when it comes to his mother and his relationship with Jean. How did you navigate showing both his genuine promise and his limitations?

That was my dad all over. He was driven, ambitious, and enormously talented, but he was never very intuitive about human emotions. Women in particular were a mystery to him. He and my mother had a tempestuous relationship grounded in passion and an utter lack of understanding of what each needed from the other. So I spent many years navigating that dichotomy in my dad, so depicting it in Lennie’s character wasn’t a major challenge for me. I only hope I’ve managed to portray him with sufficient empathy and complexity.

The confrontation with Lennie’s father is the story’s turning point, yet the real revelation—about Ted Collins—remains unspoken and unconfirmed. Why did you choose to leave that ambiguity in place rather than revealing the full truth?

I guess because that’s how these revelations tend to happen in real life. Lennie has enough evidence to understand that his mother probably had an affair with Ted Collins, but he’s so wedded to his anger against his father that he clings onto the idea of his mother as the wronged party. Lennie needs her to be free of all blame in the break-up of the marriage because he’s not well equipped to deal with grey areas. Ambiguity does not sit well with him, and he’ll become someone who will barge onwards towards a goal rather than stop and think through the subtleties of a situation because they may reveal more than he wants to know.

The title “Patrimony” carries loaded meaning about inheritance and what passes from father to son. By the story’s end, what Lennie has inherited feels complicated and uncertain. How did the title guide your thinking about the story’s themes?

I think all men are conflicted about what they inherit from their fathers (same for daughters and their mothers). And when a much-loved father lets his son down, the son might be afraid that a part of himself must also be damaged and unreliable and maybe even capable of turning his back on his own family one day.

There’s a beautiful physicality to your prose and a strong sense of place in 1950s Nottingham. Can you talk about how you approached the dialect and period details without letting them overwhelm the story?

Thank you very much for saying that. I grew up hearing story upon story about Nottingham during that time from my grandmother (my father’s mother) so it’s always been very vivid in my imagination. And I spent some time there myself in the 1960s when my parents would drive us down from Scotland to visit both sides of the family, and I have strong memories of coal smoke, the sound of electric milk floats, and the creosote smell of my Granny’s fence. I was there often enough to become pretty familiar with the East Midlands accent. When I came to write “Patrimony,” I didn’t want to go full D.H. Lawrence (“Nay, tha mun thole it, ma lass”) but I did want to capture the cadences and phraseology of the place. Some examples from the story - “Me Antie came to stop wi’ us for a bit,” “Had a bit of a do at our house last week, but it’s nowt to mention,” “Ta-ra for now, duck.”

The ending is devastating in its quietness—Lennie defers confronting his mother, perhaps indefinitely. How did you approach writing that final scene, and what did you want readers to feel in that moment?

I really appreciate that observation – thank you. In earlier versions, the ending was much more abrupt, but I eventually realized it needed a beat or two more. I wanted readers to feel that Lennie puts off asking his mother about Ted Collins because he really doesn’t want to know the answer. And to realise that he may never ask her.

If readers take one lasting feeling or reflection from “Patrimony,” what would you want that to be?

I hope they feel compassion for Lennie and his youthful confusion and pain, especially since he’s essentially my dad. My relationship with the grown-up Lennie was very close but not always easy. He had a big personality and expected a lot from himself, which could make him tough on others. That included his children, my brother and me, but he was also tremendously engaged with us and immensely proud when we achieved anything. He was also really funny. Ironically, he ended up leaving his family as his own father had done, but, as I tried to show in “Patrimony,” these things are never black and white – there are always many sides to every story. Thank you so much to WestWord for making space for this one!

Leave a comment

Share