Erin Dawkins shares the story behind her story, The Pit .

1. Where did the inspiration for this story come from? What made you want to write about maternal breakdown in this particular way?

While parenting is amazing, it definitely has its moments that are shadowed by stress and never-ending demands. I wanted to begin the story with something shocking that in turn became the physical manifestation of Eleanor’s internal struggles and exhaustion. I wanted to create a duality between her inner battles and the physical strain of motherhood. Parenting can sometimes make you feel like you are in a caged existence, much like a snake that is confined in an enclosure at a zoo. That’s also why I thought it was important for her mind to return to the zoo as a metaphor for her own feelings of imprisonment.

2. The snake truck spilling on the road is such a specific, visceral image to start with. Is that something you saw or heard about, or did it come from somewhere else entirely?

I frequently include animals in my stories. I am deathly afraid of snakes! But I draw connections between animals and the characters in my stories a lot. I wanted to draw comparisons between Eleanor and the snakes. I thought about similarities as I was writing. A mother hugs her children in the same way a snake suffocates its prey. In fact, our family has a hug called the “python squeeze” which is a hug so hard that it takes your breath away. Snakes are also the symbol for fertility, which I thought would be effective. And finally, a mother has to relinquish pieces of herself to give everything to the people she loves, much in the same way a snake sheds its own skin.

3. Eleanor’s exhaustion is established before anything supernatural happens - she’s already burnt out, the yelling is constant, her energy is gone. Why was it important to show that context rather than just dropping us into the horror?

I thought about giving Eleanor a reason to be under duress, such as separation from her job or the loss of a parent. At one point, I even threw around the idea of Eleanor finding out Ray was having an affair. But what I really wanted was to give Eleanor a voice for mothers. You don’t need a monumental, life-changing event to face burnout. It’s the everyday moments that collide that can push you past the point of no return. Preparing to leave on vacation is a nightmare in itself. Trying to leave work behind, packing not only for yourself, but for everyone, kids fighting in the backseat.

I wanted her mental state to be whittled down from the get-go, and then we watch her decline even further when something terrifying and completely out of her control happens.

4. The story leaves it genuinely ambiguous whether the snakes are following them or Eleanor is having a breakdown. When you were writing, did you know which it was? Or were you discovering that alongside Eleanor?

The snakes were important because they are the driver for Eleanor’s descent. There is a physical manifestation that begins with the snakes, which marries the physical with her internal fears and psychosis. She would have gotten to this point regardless, but there is a commonality among humans to fear snakes, so I thought this would elevate the quiet horror. I also thought it was important to write the story on the precipice of a “break” or vacation, and that was what caused her decline. I decided to make the vacation an Airbnb because the burden of domesticity still lingers. Yes, you are on vacation in a beautiful home next to the water, but the cooking, cleaning, and laundry is still there. I thought the juxtaposition of the “break” leading to the “break down” was effective in this sense.

5. Ray’s dismissiveness escalates throughout the story. How did you approach writing their relationship, especially knowing readers would be experiencing everything through Eleanor’s increasingly unreliable perspective?

There is already tension between Ray and Eleanor before the snakes are released. Ray’s reactions toward her experiences only further push her into descent and delusion. As I was writing, I kept picturing a snake in a glass enclosure at our zoo in Detroit. Real or imagined, the snakes isolate her from her family. Every incident draws them further apart, until eventually she is the snake inside the glass with her family recoiling from her. Even her children are afraid of her, the same way a child might cringe at the sight of a snake. Ray entertains this fear in a sense, which is why in one point of the story, she actually sees his “snake eyes.”

6. The domestic settings - unpacking, cooking dinner, the beach walk with Henry - become sites of horror. Was that intentional from the start, making the breakdown happen in these ordinary moments of motherhood?

Domestic horror is one of my favorite sub-genres. Shirley Jackson has been my greatest writing influence, as she is the master of inviting unsettling horror into the quiet comfort of home. To find horror in the mundane is frightening because commonplace actions and settings is where you least expect it. It’s not the monster jumping out from the closet. These settings were intentional, as they should have been moments of joy, relaxation, and quality family time, but they are quite the opposite.

7. What changed between early drafts and the final version? Was there anything significant you cut or reworked?

I worked on many drafts of this piece before it was finalized. The first draft was written in third person. But I felt that we were unable to deep dive into Eleanor’s paranoia. It created a psychological barrier that I could not break. So it seemed to work better from a first-person point of view. Plus, I felt that I was able to insert not only my experiences with motherhood, but also the experiences of others, to create a common experience for the readers. These experiences are often unseen, but they are very heavy.

8. If readers take one lasting feeling or reflection from “The Pit,” what would you want that to be?

Mental ill health can manifest in terrifying and isolating ways. I don’t think that you have to be a parent for this story to resonate.

Author: Erin Dawkins is a writer from Michigan. Recent fiction can be found in Flash Fiction Magazine, Half and One, Sky Island Journal, Still Here Magazine, Blood+Honey Lit Magazine, Mouthful of Salt, Detroit Voices, and others. In 2025, she received an Author's Fellowship from the Martha's Vineyard Institute of Creative Writing.

