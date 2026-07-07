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“Notification of deletion. Your memory of February 7, 2043, 15:03-19:06 has been flagged for removal. You have 30 days to appeal. Use the MTGT app to submit an appeal.”

Today is May 24, 2045. I knew the MTGT’s policies. I had to, I held indefinite protected citizen status. The Memory and Thought Governance Team’s purpose was to adjust the present, not the past.

A deletion for a past memory? The system had to be wrong.

I opened the MTGT app. There was a bright red banner “Click here to appeal”. It was just text, clicking didn’t work. I selected February 7, 2043, to retrieve a summary of the day’s events. Classified. How could I appeal to something I didn’t have access to?

I checked my work emails, then private ones, calendars, photos, credit card statements. Nothing. I moved on to public news archives. Nothing. That day, at that time nothing had happened, nowhere in the world. Not a single record existed.

Then I looked for build-up and aftermath for something that may have happened. I didn’t find anything. There were some noticeable gaps before and after that day, all minutes to under an hour.

2043... I wrote a journal back then. Old school, onto paper. The MTGT had access to memories, and digital archives were censored. But these were my personal notes. They wouldn’t know about it. I corrected myself, they did know. Journaling was part of my memories.

The dust on the journal looked different, too grainy. If anyone else had said that I would have laughed, called them paranoid. The journal was noticeably thinner than the others. Back then I logged everything, every day. Except February 7th, 2043. There were cut outs in the pages before and gaps in the weeks after. There was something missing. Classified.

What was it? Who would do that?

Other people would remember. I asked my manager about the day, about *classified*. His memory was classified too, but he hadn’t received a deletion request. Since he had advanced access permissions he would follow up. I thanked him. When I came back the following day he had no recollection of our conversation. I scrolled down to the previous day’s meeting notes. No mention of *classified*. I checked the document’s history, no edits after the meeting. I asked him again. He scoffed, it was classified, in the past and therefore not worth investigating. I was about to add a footnote. “Don’t bother,” he said.

Until now I had avoided involving my wife. I debated for a couple of days whether to ask her. She was intelligent, observant, critical; she objected to governance and memory management and participated in campaigns against it. For private citizens the MTGT had more freedom and less oversight. They could simply “update” her, or as she phrased it, manipulate her. It took a long time for her to accept my job, even after our relationship had become serious.

I only had three days left to appeal. I had run out of ideas and saw no other option but to ask her. Her response shocked me. She rolled her eyes “I understand it matters to you, but, this is the fifth day in a row that you are asking. And you’re not just asking, you are interrogating. I don’t know and I won’t know, no matter how often you bring it up. Please, let it go.” I was puzzled, “I did ask you already?” She stared at me, “Not again! Stop!” Did I miss those conversations? Or did MTGT implant new memories in her? I hugged her and apologised.

Inside though, I was furious, they had harmed my wife! I had to get to the bottom of this.

I called the MTGT hotline, they were painfully bureaucratic. Someone named Sam responded. They verified my identity and the nature of my request. As soon as I mentioned the timestamp I found myself put on hold.

What if this was another dead end? While on hold, I dipped into the dark web. There were rumours about doctors working in hiding. Pending the right fee they would stage an abduction and attempt a memory reversal. The odds weren’t bad, 40% chance of success, and 60% chance of temporary brain damage. Online I had found some stories about success, but none for that timestamp. Retrieval failure for that time period was 100%, with permanent brain damage and complete memory loss.

The hold music stopped: “Hello, this is Pat from MTGT support.” They validated the information I had given earlier. “Let me see if I can resolve it for you,” a brief pause, then she urged me “You have to reset the app before the end of the appeal period, then it will take 48 hours for the reset to be successful. Please listen closely to the following instructions.” I thanked her, and felt a slight wave of relief. A glitch, so nothing to have worried about. But this went far further than the app... what else could I do? I was ready for the instructions. Whoever recorded them did so in a hurry, it started with scratching and a strange sequence of tones. Just listening to it made me dizzy.

... I must have fallen asleep. I heard a hold loop. Who was I calling? I was about to hang up when I heard “Hello, Sam speaking from MTGT app support. How can I help you today?” That was a good question, why had I called in the first place? I apologised and hung up. I noticed the sun setting outside, it seemed late. What did I do all day? I tried to remember.

*Classified*.

Author: Kerstin Klein is a Cambridgeshire-based writer. After a 25-year career in IT, she now focuses on writing and community work. Her work has been submitted to the Missouri Review, The Sun, and several international competitions.

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