You are sitting on the sand on a green rattan mat. A red-and-white parasol leans over you, though you sit just beyond its shade, letting the May sun warm you now the breeze has dropped. The sky is thick with cotton-wool clouds. One catches your eye, its fat legs and long neck almost convincing. Giraffe, you think. Or diplodocus. You turn back to the sea.

His slightly too small red shorts are gone. The salt-glazed brown of his back, the peeling pink of sunburn, gone. The beach isn’t busy. You would have noticed him coming out. You can imagine it now, a dripping boy dragging seaweed up the sand, shouting mummy, mummy, look what I found. For a moment you are mildly confused, then your chest locks. You hold your breath as if by some sympathetic magic he is holding his too, about to burst back to the surface, blonde curls plastered flat to his head.

He doesn’t resurface. Neither do you.

The coastguard finds the body three days later, washed several miles down the coast. They said he still had his red shorts on.

You replay everything. You blame the clouds for distracting you. You blame the coastguard for not coming quickly enough. Your therapist says anger is grief turned inside out. You tell her to go and fuck herself. You ask why him, why you? Why of all the mothers were you the one? You google mouth-to-mouth, spirit mediums. You go to church. You don’t believe in an afterlife, not really, but it can’t be this simple. The greatest rupture of time and space and then nothing. His annihilation is impossible to hold in your mind, like infinity; real, theoretical, but beyond imagining.

You google infinity. Somewhere in the tunnel of results, a physicist explaining that infinity isn’t one thing. That infinity contains all outcomes. That if space goes on forever, then somewhere, by pure mathematics, every possible arrangement of matter must exist. You follow the thread. Decision trees. Branching. For every fork in the road, the universe splits, and another is born. The multiverse. Redemption and damnation.

It means that in one universe, in many universes, he surfaced. He ran up the beach, water streaming from him, his peeling shoulders wrapped in a towel.

It means there is another you who paid attention. Who wasn’t distracted by clouds. You hate her. The responsible you. The still mother you. You obsess over her so completely you can’t even see your boy growing in that other universe, can’t picture him at all, blinded by your hatred of yourself.

But there are other mothers too.

There is the one who almost went to the beach that day, who stood in her kitchen that morning looking at the sky and thought, maybe not, maybe the garden instead. She doesn’t know what she didn’t do. She has no idea. She is probably, right now, complaining about something; the traffic, the cost of things, the way her husband leaves his shoes by the door, and her boy is in the next room, and she has no idea. You can’t decide if you want to reach through and shake her or become her, slip inside her life and never look back.

There is the you who was watching. Who saw him go under and screamed and ran. Whose boy is alive and afraid of water now and sees a therapist on Thursdays. The almost, the near miss. You don’t envy her exactly. But sometimes you think, she got to keep him. Even the fear, you would take it.

There is the one in another universe who knows anger is grief turned inside out. Who has learned, somehow, to forgive herself, and the God she doesn’t believe in, and the universe she can’t control. This you pictures another mother, in another universe lying on her back in the garden, Freddie’s curls spread across her chest, his finger sticky with ice lolly, tracing a shape in the sky.

Definitely a giraffe, he says.

Author: Fiona Dignan began writing during lockdown amid the chaos of home-schooling her four children. Her work appears in Mslexia, Pop Shot and WestWord. She has won the London Society Poetry Prize, Plaza Prize for Sudden Fiction and Farnham Flash Fiction competition, and has been listed for several major prizes.

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