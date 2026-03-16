WestWord

WestWord

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Nina Miller Writes's avatar
Nina Miller Writes
1d

I like the emotional journey this put me on. The sympathy yet subtle doubt on her motives mingled. It made me wonder if it was the mother who needed to free herself from the bond she held so dear with her estranged son. It made me sad to even consider they both needed it at all. We'll done cocktail mix of emotions recipe style!

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Paula Toynton's avatar
Paula Toynton
1d

Thank you for this, Madeleine. I lost my son a little more than five years ago. You've captured so much of the journey, so simply. I feel it in my heart. xo

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