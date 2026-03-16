Ingredients:

A piece of bark from the tree he loved to climb;

Fluff from his favourite toy, the sad-faced blue elephant;

Two florets of broccoli, the only vegetable he’d eat;

The note he wrote in wonky handwriting when, aged ten, he tried to run away from home. You found him hours later, hiding under the stairs, and told him not to be so silly;

Sheet music from when you still hoped he’d play the piano, scrawled with doodles, those weird little animals he used to draw for hours;

A blue tie, last worn when he’d been due to meet his father, the visit abandoned when you cried and begged him not to go near that bastard;

A wedding favour, a packet of sherbets, sickly sweet like his bride;

A fistful of photos, of just you and him, the only family you needed.

Method:

Put all the ingredients into a large mixing bowl. Pour yourself a glass of wine; down it. Pour another one. Add the wine dregs to the bowl. Season with a few of your tears, for good measure.

Wave your hands over the bowl, summoning the force within you – the force you thought you’d spent when you birthed your only son. Close your eyes. Picture his face: curly haired and cherub cheeked.

But that was years ago now.

Wave your hands over the bowl again. Curse the woman who took him from you – the girlfriend who seemed so harmless until she got upgraded to wife. The one who fed him words like “co-dependency” and “parentification” and “narcissistic tendencies”. The one who told him that your motherly love was abuse. That your worrying was suffocation. That your advice was control.

Hope she’ll find out for herself, one day, what it feels like to give everything, only to have it thrown back in her face.

Open another bottle of wine. Why not? No one’s here now to give you that look, or say you’ve had quite enough. No one’s here at all.

Put your cheek against the bowl’s cold metal. Feel your tears freeze.

Say a prayer for his soul, even though he’s not dead.

Take a match, let it flare between your fingers, inhale the smell of sulphur and regret. Drop it into the bowl and set the whole thing alight.

Watch your memories blaze.

Finally, he’s free.

Author: Madeleine is a Pushcart Prize-nominated author who has won the Hammond House short story prize, and been published in mags including BULL, Bunker Squirrel, Frazzled Lit, Hooghly Review, Literary Garage, Micromance, Punk Noir, Trash Cat, Underbelly, Waffle Fried and WestWord. She lives in London. Twitter/X @Madeleine_write; Bluesky @madeleinewrite.bsky.social

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