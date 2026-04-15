Ingredients:

• 1 online dating app

• 1 potential match

• 1 peptalk

• 1 coffee shop

• 1 red shirt (pre-arranged)

• 1 ex

• 1 ambulance

Directions:

Download the online dating app, create a profile. Carefully sift through potential matches and choose one who seems attractive, smart, and funny.

Chat with them online for a few weeks and agree to meet for coffee. Prepare yourself with a pep talk in the mirror, adding equal measures of optimism and caution.

Go to the coffee shop wearing the pre-arranged red shirt and a fabulous smile. Introduce yourself and notice that they look even better than their photos. (Hope can be added at this stage or later dependant on the discovery of any offline quirks, odours or obsessions with pets / hobbies / an idolised mother.)

Sit down, order drinks and start a conversation. Add a few jokes and feel a spark of chemistry. Fold in a little excitement and delight, allowing yourself several minutes of wondering if this might be the start of something special. Throw a few blushes and palpitations into the mix and allow the situation to develop

See a familiar face walk into the coffee shop. Realize that it is your ex who recently dumped you. Knock back one large mouthful of your cappuccino, wishing it had a brandy chaser. Carefully shuffle your chair behind a large pot plant and hope that they do not see you.

Watch as your ex walks straight towards your table. Hear them say hello to your date and hug them. Add copious amounts of confusion and an open mouth.

Close mouth and learn that your date and your ex are old friends who have not seen each other in a long time.

Listen to them catch up and reminisce. Hear your ex say how much they miss you and how sorry they are for breaking up with you. See them give you a sad and guilty look. Feel awkward and uncomfortable whilst turning pinker than a beetroot coulis.

Try to stay calm and polite. Wonder why your date didn’t tell you about their friendship with your ex. Feel like you are the third wheel in your own date. Internal muttering is an optional addition at this stage.

Decide to make an excuse to leave. Slug back your remaining coffee in one gulp and say goodbye to your date and your ex, who both seem surprised and disappointed.

Feel a sudden itch in your throat and a tightness in your chest. Realise that you just downed your date’s hazelnut latte by mistake. Panic and fumble for your EpiPen in your pocket but realize that you left it at home.

Collapse on the floor and see your date and ex rush over. Hear them call for an ambulance. Lose consciousness whilst wondering if you’ll survive to choose between your date and a do-over with your ex.