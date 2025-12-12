When Mrs Claus slipped on the ice outside the elves’ workshop on Christmas Eve morning, Santa thought nothing of it. It was their biggest day of the year; she’d soldier on like she always did.

But she claimed a fractured ankle, or at least a bad sprain, and took to the couch.

“Where’s the present list?” Santa asked as he dashed into the living room, but she just shrugged and kept watching Homes Under the Hammer, her foot propped on the coffee table, steam curling off her mug of hot chocolate.

Her familiar old face, usually smiling and jolly, was pinched and prim.

“Help me out!” Santa yelled. Didn’t she realise it was Christmas Eve? Those presents weren’t going to deliver themselves. And he was already behind after an extra-long breakfast. Well, he needed his strength.

“I’m injured,” she said. “Anyway, it’s the same every year. I do all the work and you take all the credit.”

“I wouldn’t say all the work,” Santa huffed.

“Who keeps track of which kids have been naughty and nice? And selects the presents? And wraps them? The bloody wrapping. The ribbons! My fingers ache just thinking about it. And don’t get me started on managing those elves.”

Santa stared at the toes of his shiny black boots. “I do stuff too.”

“All you do is go out on your sleigh and bask in the glory.” Her voice rose. “I don’t even get to fly. I’m always back here, cleaning up your mess.” She reached into the fruit bowl by her foot and picked out a satsuma, then chucked it at him. Santa ducked and it splatted against the wall.

He didn’t know what to do. He hadn’t managed Christmas alone since that disaster in 1994, when Mrs Claus had had the flu. Presents in the wrong houses. Lumps of coal going to good boys and girls. After that, he’d realised what she did behind the scenes, and promised to be better. And he had...hadn’t he?

It wasn’t his fault he didn’t know where she kept the bloody list.

“Please,” he wheedled. “You know what’ll happen if you leave me to it.”

“Weaponised incompetence,” she said, turning up the TV. She’d started using words like that since beginning an Open University degree on women’s studies, or some such nonsense. He preferred the old Mrs Claus, who brought him a cup of tea in bed every morning and nursed him when he had toothache.

“It’s in the kitchen drawer, where it always is,” she added.

Santa ran into the kitchen, yanking all the drawers open until he found the list. Then he returned, feigning nonchalance. “D’you think you could –”

“No. Hadn’t you better get on?”

He sighed and opened the door, shivering at a blast of snowy air.

“Oh, and can you pick up a MaccyD’s on your way home?” she shouted after him. “I’m not going to be able to cook Christmas dinner, either.”

Author: Madeleine won the Hammond House short story prize in 2023, and has been published by Flash Fiction Magazine, Fussub, Hooghly Review, LISP, NFFD, Trash Cat Lit, Underbelly Press, Waffle Fried and WestWord. She’s a journalist and runner, and lives in London with her husband, son and cats.

This story is part of our Christmas Countdown 2025 selection and Madeleine’s Christmas present is tickets for 5 workshops in 2026.

Leave a comment

Share