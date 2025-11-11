From the window, Rachel watched the inhabitants of Ganymede swim past the thick silica glass. Their undulating fins and beating mantles mesmerised her. Her hand pressed on the window attracted a halo of organisms. Was it mere curiosity? She shivered to think of the outside temperature and the hunger of the inhabitants. At least this residence, designed for human visitors, was a safe environment. She’d taken multiple samples for testing, but what unknown pathogens these new colleagues posed to her she did not know yet.

Her liaison, Vibrant Mantle, wound their tentacles around her from their open tank in greeting. In response, she stroked the smooth, freckled top of their tentacles. The circular marks left on her skin became a solace, proof she was alive, wanted in some alien way. Her relationships on Earth were long gone, dissolved into time. She worked with Vibrant Mantle setting up the final preparations for the end of the boundaries between Earth and Ganymede, to bring new beginnings and understanding. A deepening ocean they both enjoyed.

Tonight, there was to be a banquet in her honour, the first human Ambassador to Ganymede. Vibrant Mantle had delivered an outfit in iridescent silver; a sheath covered in swimming fins. It smelled of the sea on Earth.

“This will entrance those who oppose the union of our worlds. It will show them how much you understand of us already.” Vibrant Mantle whispered with their tentacles.

Rachel delighted in her immersion into their world, her appreciation of their language, their customs and her own heart melting, hidden beneath the depths of Ganymede’s frozen water.

“Ambassador Rachel,” her host, Glorious Eye, said through a translator module. The giant squid, sealed in a glass tank, hovered above the faux-marble floor, one glorious eye squashed flat. Rachel attempted a greeting with her hands, waving them in the rhythmic pattern Vibrant Mantle had patiently taught her. “Thank you,” said Glorious Eye, “you have made excellent progress with your language skills.”

“Your Excellency. It’s been a pleasure to meet you and to stay at this wonderful residence.” Rachel said. “I was curious about the arrangements for the banquet tonight, with so many species coming.”

“We commend your consideration of others, Ambassador. You will be comfortable in a tank such as mine. We cannot allow your infectious flora to escape into our system.”

Rachel bowed to Glorious Eye, waggling her arms in Ganymede. She must include their concerns about human diseases in her report to the Earth Space Agency, and highlight Their Excellency’s bluntness.

“Will there be room in the tank for me to attempt language?”

“No, with your inflexible limbs you will have little movement, such as I have now. I’m sure the other delegates will be happy to respond to your translator as you do to mine.” Glorious Eye moved their tank towards the door. “You are radiant today, Ambassador. Have you done something different with your keratin strands?”

Rachel ran her fingers through her hair. “Thank you, Your Excellency, nothing has changed.” But she knew she was blossoming. Perhaps Ganymede and Vibrant Mantle suited her.

“I think you are incorrect, Ambassador. I leave you to prepare. You cannot eat in the tank, please enjoy the meal ready for you now.”

Rachel went to dinner, but she ate alone, no suckers to mark her skin, or delicate denticle nibbles to tickle her. She needed Vibrant Mantle’s comfort tonight, and their absence made her ache.

Her meal was an unremarkable mixture of fish and a translucent seaweed, which tasted of spinach with added chilli. Was it this fresh food or the supplements she took that made her hair thicker than usual?

“I am Fluttering Tentacle. I will be your new liaison officer, Ambassador Rachel.” A smaller squid trilled from their sealed tank. Rachel looked around for Vibrant Mantle, but their tank was missing. “I cannot teach you to speak in person. Instead, we will continue with lessons on the image maker.”

“Where’s Vibrant Mantle?” Rachel kept her voice soft, the squeeze inside her chest threatening to break through her diplomatic serenity.

“Vibrant Mantle has sunk to their final resting seabed.” Fluttering Tentacle’s voice sounded from the translator.

Rachel paused, a sob on her lips — an old sucker mark on her wrist itched with luminescence. Had Vibrant Mantle caught something from her? Had they sacrificed themselves to touch her, to love her?

“You must hurry — there is little time before the banquet begins.”

Rachel dressed and laid inside her tank, the lid shutting down hard; the air wheezing through the pump. The glass constricted her limbs, her knees raised and her feet hard against the base. This method was fine for a soft-bodied squid, but for her, it was a Snow-white coffin. A tear formed in her left eye. She could not reach to wipe it away, and it fell for Vibrant Mantle.

Then, a movement deep inside her made her gasp, like a butterfly beating its wings, or a squid swimming. A whoosh of water carried her tank into a vast arena full of giant squid. Her escort bowed and translated the small talk and gossip. In her silver dress, the delicate fins rippling in the air blowing around her, she began her inaugural public speech as Earth Ambassador to Ganymede. Her first thanks were to Vibrant Mantle and the gift of life they had given her.

Author: Joyce Bingham is a Scottish writer, living the North-West of England, whose work has appeared in publications such as Flash Frog, WestWord, Molotov Cocktail, Bending Genres, and Ghost Parachute. When she’s not writing, she puts her green fingers to use as a plant whisperer and Venus fly trap wrangler.

